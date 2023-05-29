Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A local business owner recently received $10,000 for pitching his product on a television program.

Michael Anagnos, founder and CEO of Yaya's Skordalia, recently was a contestant on the locally-produced reality television program "Project Pitch It," in which three contestants promote their products to a panel of judges.

The contestants are eligible to receive one of three prizes for promoting their product on the program.

The Peg Ann and David Gruber Award includes a $10,000 prize.

The Jerry Jendusa/UWM Lubar Entrepreneurship Center Award includes $5,000 and mentoring from BreakthruU and the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center.

The We Energies/DNA Award includes $1,500 and marketing mentoring session with We Energies and DNA.

Anagnos of Williams Bay received the Peg Ann and David Gruber award on the fourth episode of the current season of "Project Pitch It," which initially aired April 14 on WISN-TV ABC in Milwaukee and was rebroadcasted May 14.

"That was given out in terms of who they felt could use it the most," Anagnos said of the $10,000 prize. "It wasn't who they thought was the best. That's why I don't call it a contest or first place, but we were awarded the $10,000 grant, so to speak."

During the program, Anagnos promoted his skordalia-- Greek almond dip-- to the panel of judges.

Anagnos said he enjoyed having the opportunity to feature his Greek almond dip on a local television program.

"You don't have to encourage me to talk about my product. I don't have nerves. I like getting in front of people," Anagnos said. "I like being authentic. My story was easy to share. It was a well-runed show. I've never been on TV before. It was a good experience."

Anagnos said being on the program helped to give his business more recognition.

"Programs like 'Project Pitch It' are invaluable to an entrepreneur," Anagnos said. "That exposure allowed me to be legitimate."

Anagnos used the $10,000 to purchase a labeling machine, pre-order labels and pre-packaging materials.

"We thought originally we would use it for a delivery vehicle, but we needed some other things upfront," Anagnos said. "So it's not a game changer in terms of money by any means, but every little bit helps. It's more of an endorsement and being able to say to people you appeared on the show and there's some people who believe in us other than just our family."

Anagnos said representatives from "Project Pitch It" have offered to provide additional assistance for promoting his product.

"There's no follow up at this point, but they extended their hand to promote us on social media. They've become a resource," Anagnos said. "The judges shared their personal information with us in terms of contacts and said 'please reach out.' They took a liking to us right away, and after the show was done being taped we hung out and took pictures then we made those first personal connections."

Starting Yaya Skordalia

Anagnos said he was inspired by his family to start Yaya Skordalia and produce his Greek almond dip in 2017. He said Yaya means "grandmother" in Greek.

"I was in a transitional time changing careers, and I thought I would just do it for a summer and what was just doing it for the summer turned into something I feel in love with," Anagnos said. "I had a love for food because my family has been in the restaurant business and has an ethnic background from the Mediterranean, which is indicative of food. It's part of the language of our culture."

Anagnos said the recipe for his Greek almond dip includes olive oil, almonds, sweet potato, garlic and lemon. The dips are available in different flavors including basil, jalapeno honey, original garlic, spicy Thai and French onion.

Greek almond dips can be used for breads, soups, bagels, pastas and salads.

"It's like humus. It has an appeal to customers because it's plant-based and dairy-free, and it hits on what consumers are looking for," Anagnos said. "I tell people you stop eating humus when the chips run out, but that's where Greek almond dip begins."

Anagnos produces his Greek almond dip at the Honey Creek Collective in East Troy.

"The owners out there are just fabulous. Without them, I wouldn't have the kitchen to make it," Anagnos said. "They bought the property a year ago and renewed my lease and said, 'How can we help you?.' They fulfilled every opportunity to lend a hand to help make my business successful."

Anagnos' Greek almond dip is available at area grocery stores and farmers markets. For more information, visit www.greekalmonddip.com.

About "Project Pitch It"

"Project Pitch It," which is sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Lubar Entrepreneurship Center, currently is in its seventh season.

The show has helped create more than 400 jobs in the State of Wisconsin during its past six seasons.

Bev Greenberg, executive producer and creator of "Project Pitch It," said she is "proud that the show continues to inspire and nurture entrepreneurism in the State of Wisconsin."

For more information about "Project Pitch It," visit www.projectpitchit.com.

Anagnos is the second local business owner to be featured on "Project Pitch It" during the past year.

Daniel Colwell was a contestant on the program in 2022 to promote his proposed Dungeons & Dragons-themed restaurant, Griffin & Gargoyle Tavern, which he plans to establish near the Emagine movie theater on Highway 120 in the Town of Linn.