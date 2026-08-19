Sealed bids being accepted for Walworth County properties Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sealed bids are being accepted for several Walworth County-owned properties until 10 a.m. Aug. 25.kAm!C@A6CE:6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 :? E96 r:EJ @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 2?5 E96 E@H?D @7 t2DE %C@J[ v6?6G2[ #:49>@?5 2?5 $F82C rC66<]k^AmkAmp =:DE @7 AC@A6CE:6D[ :?DECF4E:@?D 7@C DF3>:EE:?8 2 3:5 2?5 E96 3:5 7@C> 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FDk^2m @? E96 %C62DFC6C’D ~77:46 A286]k^AmkAmq:5D D9@F=5 36 DF3>:EE65 E@ E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ %C62DFC6C’D ~77:46[ `__ (] (2=H@CE9 $E][ #@@> `_b[ !]~] q@I `__`[ t=<9@C?[ (x db`a`]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\fc`\cad`]k^Am Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials The changes still must be approved by the full City Council. First batch of townhomes completed in Racine's Lincoln King neighborhood The city expects all 33 townhomes to be completed by the end of January 2027. Lawsuit closed after Waterford Police Dept. releases schedules, time cards A Racine County circuit court judge dismissed the case on Aug. 5. Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site The venue, which would accommodate about 200 people, would feature space for weddings, receptions and private events. Watch Now: Related Video Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' WisEye Morning Minute: Study Committee on Regulating AI Use in Health Care WisEye Morning Minute: Study Committee on Regulating AI Use in Health Care The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying Watch Now: Related Video Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' WisEye Morning Minute: Study Committee on Regulating AI Use in Health Care WisEye Morning Minute: Study Committee on Regulating AI Use in Health Care The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying The Center Square YT: Teachers Unions Spend 10% of Their Annual Budget on Lobbying