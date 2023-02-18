Officials from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA are considering relocating their operations, programs and services to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Geneva Lakes Family YMCA representatives presented proposed plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property during the Lake Geneva City Council Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, Feb. 6.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA currently is located at 203 Wells St.

Lake Geneva officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings, LLC for about $6 million. City officials are trying to determine what to do with the property.

As part of the purchase agreement with White River Holdings, the 200-acre property has to be used for “public and recreational” purposes.

The city would have to approve whether the YMCA could relocate to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

City officials conducted “community engagement” sessions Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 to give residents an opportunity to present ideas for the property.

Several residents proposed that the site be used as a new location for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, as well as for natural trails, walking paths and other recreational activities.

Michael Kramp, executive director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said he agrees that the former Hillmoor Golf Course property would be an ideal site for a new YMCA campus.

Kramp said the YMCA would offer recreational uses that several residents have requested for the property, as well as maintain its natural areas.

“I think having the new YMCA there as a shiny beacon and anchor for the property would be fantastic,” Kramp said. “We can certainly manage many of the things that were mentioned. We have the capacity to operate that property.”

Kramp said the goal, if approved by the city, would be to establish a 200,000 square-foot facility with an indoor sports complex.

“There will be nothing like this in the State of Wisconsin, nothing like this in the region,” Kramp said. “Our hope is that it will grow our services and membership and programming for everybody in our local community as well as bring in folks from out of town for sporting events, both indoor and outdoor. We want this to be a welcome center for generations to come.”

Kramp said relocating to the site would allow the YMCA to offer more competitive sports programs, provide more programs for youth and senior citizens, enhance its summer day camp programs and expand its wellness center.

“We’ll have conference rooms. We’re looking at a senior center, teen center, multi-purpose space,” Kramp said. “We would definitely have spaces that can be utilized for presentations, meetings or anything like that.”

Kramp said the YMCA also could offer an aquatic center with a lap pool, family pool, therapeutic whirlpool and outdoor pool, as well as an indoor sports complex with a climbing wall and walking/jogging track.

YMCA officials plan to preserve the trees and natural habitat areas of the property, as well as establish a connection path to Eastview Elementary School.

“We can certainly maintain the natural areas and have trails accessible for the entire community,” Kramp said. “We would be maintaining a lot of the nature that’s there, and having trails was mentioned several times during the community engagement meetings.”

If approved, the project would be worked on in phases.

The first phase is set to include the pools, locker rooms, exercise studios, wellness center, basketball courts and childcare center, and the second phase is set to include an indoor sports center.

Kramp said the first phase would cost about $20 million, and the YMCA would not break ground on the project until they raised between 60% to 70% of that amount.

“We’re still in the early phases of some of our fundraising,” Kramp said. “We have a couple seven-figure commitments made. So it’s all going to depend on fundraising for us at this point.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he would be in favor of the YMCA relocating to the former Hillmoor property. He said if the YMCA does move to the site, the city could use the YMCA’s current location for a parking area.

“From the very beginning of all our Hillmoor negotiations, the YMCA was maybe the one thing we talked the most about going there,” Howell said. “It fits perfectly with the criteria we bought the property for. The site you are at now would look very nice as a parking lot. I was wondering if a deal could be made along those lines.”

Kramp said the YMCA would be willing to work with the city about using the YMCA’s current location for a parking area, if it moves to the former Hillmoor property.

“Perhaps, we would have to talk about that,” Kramp said. “We would be moving out of our current location, so we would either sell that or do something else with it but we wouldn’t have two sites.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said city officials are considering moving the entrance of the former Hillmoor property away from Highway 50 to help reduce traffic congestion in that area.

He said he does not feel establishing a new entrance to the property would affect the proposed YMCA project.

“It’s kind of in a bad spot for traffic, and I don’t think this plan would be affected by that in any manner,” Hedlund said. “It also would alleviate some of the traffic congestion down there.”

Excitement for the projectSeveral residents, business owners and other city officials indicated that they are in favor of the YMCA possibly relocating to the former Hillmoor site.

“Congratulations to the ‘Y.’ I’m so glad that they’re interested in Hillmoor.” Peg Esposito, member of the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners, said. “I think that’s just wonderful.”

Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, said he is excited about the possibility of the YMCA relocating to the property.

“Go YMCA,” Anagnos said.

Andee Christian of Lake Geneva said she hopes the new YMCA site would be more accessible to residents with disabilities.

“I’m all for a new ‘Y,’ 100%,” Christian said. “I have a scholarship to the YMCA, but it’s incredibly exhausting for me to get down the hill, get to the ‘Y’ and the accessibility not being there. I’m all for a new ‘Y,’ but there has to be something now.”

Kramp said the possibility of the YMCA relocating to the former Hillmoor property is still in the discussion phases.

“It’s just an idea,” Kramp said. “We based it off of what we heard. It’s certainly not finalized at all.”

Steve Lois, president of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA Board, said the YMCA conducted a marketing survey in 2017, and many people indicated that the YMCA was in need of a new location, possibly the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

“At that time, Hillmoor was mentioned and well received by the people who responded to the marketing survey,” Lois said. “We believe, based on our survey, we can grow our membership beyond our current numbers by as much as another third with a new facility.”

History of the YMCA in Lake GenevaThe original Lake Geneva YMCA facility was constructed in the early 1900s near the corner of Main Street and Cook Street.

Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been at its current location since the early 1960s. The building previously served as a grocery store and was renovated into the YMCA.

Lois said the YMCA is in need of a new facility to accommodate the growing number of members. The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA currently serves about 10,000 people a year.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve had dramatic membership growth. We currently serve over 10,000 different individuals in the area,” Lois said. “That’s an incredible number. It makes us the hub of the community. It’s time for us to move somewhere else.”