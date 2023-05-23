Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 16 - May 22. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Lake Geneva man charged after attempting to flee from an officer in the Town of Delavan

Jordan F. West, 37, of N3000 block Springfield Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer; misdemeanor bail jumping; and disorderly conduct. An officer from the Delavan Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Town of Delavan on April 29. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant pulled into a parking lot and came to a complete stop. But once the officer approached the vehicle, the defendant drove away at a high rate of speed upwards of over 100 MPH. The vehicle eventually came to a stop again, at which point the officer held the vehicle at gunpoint while providing verbal directions to the driver. When the officer finally made contact with the driver, the defendant, who reeked of intoxicants, had bloodshot eyes and was unable to keep his balance. After being transported to Mercy Hospital, the defendant was verbally abusive to the officer, the hospital staff, and needed to be physically restrained to obtain a blood sample.

Delavan man charged after having over 60 grams of drugs found in his storage unit

Alfonzo Anduaga-Colin, 26, of 2800 block Darlington St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols); and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant of a unit the Four Seasons Storage Unit in the Town of Delavan, a unit owned by the defendant. During the search of the storage unit, the defendant was found to be in possession of 43.51 grams of suspected marijuana, over 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and two functioning digital scales.

Whitewater man steals several items from a residence, gets caught the next day

Darwing J Mayorga Ortiz, 28, of 400 block W Center St., Whitewater, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling; two counts of misdemeanor theft and obstructing an officer. On May 12 in the City of Whitewater, officers spoke with two women whose residence was burglarized. Some of the items missing were Air Pods, two wallets with credit/debit cards, a gas card, keys. ID’s, a social security card, and a total of $300 between the two. An estimated $300 Hewlett Packard laptop and a blue and red Nintendo Switch with an estimated cost of $300.00 was also taken. One of the women was notified by her bank that her card had been used for two Google app purchases. Later on May 13, a black laptop and two women’s wallets were found in a garbage tote, while the Nintendo Switch and Air Pods were found after using a tracking feature at the residence of the defendant.

States with the most hate crimes Intro #50. Arkansas #49. Maryland #48. Iowa #47. Pennsylvania #46. Mississippi #45. Florida #44. Illinois #43. Louisiana #42. Utah #41. Oklahoma #40. Wyoming #39. Georgia #38. Indiana #37. New Hampshire #36. Wisconsin #35. South Carolina #34. Idaho #33. Missouri #32. Maine #31. Nevada #30. Alaska #29. Texas #28. Rhode Island #27. Tennessee #26. West Virginia #25. Minnesota #24. Virginia #23. North Carolina #22. Connecticut #21. Delaware #20. South Dakota #19. North Dakota #18. Nebraska #17. New Mexico #16. California #15. Kansas #14. Hawaii #13. Arizona #12. Montana #11. New York #10. Ohio #9. Kentucky #8. Colorado #7. Oregon #6. Michigan #5. Vermont #4. Massachusetts #3. New Jersey #2. Washington #1. District Of Columbia