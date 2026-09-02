Top Story Topical Gage Marine featured in 'Uniquely Wisconsin' series Sep 2, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gage Marine, 1 Lietchty Drive in Williams Bay, is being featured as part of Discover Mediaworks Inc.’s “Uniquely Wisconsin” series.kAm%96 “{2<6 v6?6G2’D {6824J @? E96 (2E6Ci v286 |2C:?6” 5@4F>6?E2CJ H2D C6=62D65 @? s:D4@G6C (:D4@?D:? DEC62>:?8 A=2E7@C>D 2?5 *@F%F36 @? $6AE] ` 2?5 9:89=:89ED E96 4@>A2?JVD `d_\J62C 9:DE@CJ]k^Am Gage Marine, which operates Lake Geneva Cruise Line, as well as a boat dealership business is being featured as part of Discover Mediaworks Inc.’s “Uniquely Wisconsin” series. Dennis Hines kAmv286 |2C:?6 :?4=F56D 2 3@2E 562=6CD9:A 2?5 A:6C D6CG:46 3FD:?6DD[ {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6[ !xt# ah_ C6DE2FC2?E[ {2<6 {:76 r2E6C:?8 2?5 {2<6 {:76 DE@C6D]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Project included a mixed-use development, wedding venue, commercial building and apartment. Provided Kenosha innovation center adds new tenant Upload Partners Upload Partners, a Kenosha-based creative marketing firm, is relocating to the Kenosha Innovation Center, the anchor facility of the Kenosha I… Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Elections Commission on Milwaukee Central Count 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Elections Commission on Milwaukee Central Count 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding 'Dangerous consequences': Iran warns US after alleged strike on wedding Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026 Top stories for Sept. 2, 2026