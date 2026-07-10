Alert Featured Top Story Topical Public hearings regarding proposed foundry project scheduled Jul 10, 2026 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Public hearings regarding the proposed Foundry Ridge Energy Center in the town of Darien are scheduled to be held 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Darien Public Library, 47 Park St.kAm#6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> u@F?5CJ #:586 t?6C8J r6?E6C[ {{r 92G6 AC@A@D65 E@ 4@?DECF4E 2?5 @A6C2E6 2 7@F?5CJ :? s2C:6?]k^AmkAm%96 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:== 8:G6 C6D:56?ED 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D92C6 E96:C @A:?:@?D @? E96 AC@A@D65 AC@;64E] %96 962C:?8 H:== ?@E :?4=F56 2?J 7@C>2= AC6D6?E2E:@? @C 5632E6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^AD4]H:]8@G^s@4F>6?ED^(92EE@tIA64E2E2!F3=:4w62C:?8]A57Qm9EEADi^^AD4]H:]8@G^s@4F>6?ED^(92EE@tIA64E2E2!F3=:4w62C:?8]A57k^2m]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva hotel welcomes two new dining establishments Gotham Bagels and Emmi’s Lake Geneva, both operated by the Bravo Restaurant Group in Chicago, recently opened at the Harbor Shores on Lake Gen… David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Lee Enterprises chairman explains why he believes community newspapers remain essential — and why he's investing millions to help ensure t… How David Hoffmann built the business behind his investment in local newspapers David Hoffmann built an executive search firm that became the foundation of a diversified family business spanning more than 100 companies. Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property The company plans to develop a multi-use campus that will feature a bakery, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laborato… Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for July 10, 2026 'Really good series' for Cardinals vs. Brewers despite result, Oli Marmol says 'Really good series' for Cardinals vs. Brewers despite result, Oli Marmol says 'That's what they're good at': Cardinals' Andre Pallante dissects rough game vs. Brewers 'That's what they're good at': Cardinals' Andre Pallante dissects rough game vs. Brewers More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for July 10, 2026 'Really good series' for Cardinals vs. Brewers despite result, Oli Marmol says 'Really good series' for Cardinals vs. Brewers despite result, Oli Marmol says 'That's what they're good at': Cardinals' Andre Pallante dissects rough game vs. Brewers 'That's what they're good at': Cardinals' Andre Pallante dissects rough game vs. Brewers More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force