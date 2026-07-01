Alert Top Story Topical Geneva Lakes Family YMCA launches new Rec Room Jul 1, 2026 8 hrs ago × Fireworks can be fun, but they are also very dangerous and should be handled with caution and care. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has opened a new Rec Room, featuring an interactive LEGO building wall, a hands-on sensory wall, a games and activity area, and a study and homework area.kAmQz:5D ?665 =6DD D4C66? E:>6 2?5 >@C6 A=2JE:>6[Q rt~ |:4926= zC2>A D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] Q%9:D ?6H DA246 8:G6D 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ =62C?[ 4C62E6[ 6IA=@C6 2?5 DA6?5 BF2=:EJ E:>6 E@86E96C H9:=6 6?;@J:?8 2== E96 36?67:ED @7 E96 *|rp]Qk^Am Geneva Lakes Family YMCA officials have announced the opening of a new Rec Room. Submitted kAm%96 #64 #@@> :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C FD6 3J >6>36CD 2?5 8F6DED] r9:=5C6? h 2?5 J@F?86C >FDE 36 244@>A2?:65 3J 2? 25F=E]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== aea\acg\ea`` @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]v6?6G2{2<6D*|rp]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]v6?6G2{2<6D*|rp]@C8k^2m]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story What you need to know before lighting fireworks Fireworks can be fun, but they are also very dangerous and should be handled with caution and care. Best county to raise a family in every state Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans