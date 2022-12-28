Buona Beef restaurant receives initial approval in Lake Geneva

Plans for a proposed joint Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop have received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva.

Officials from Buona Restaurants in Berwyn, Illinois, plan to establish a Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop at 393 N. Edwards Blvd., the former location of Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz and Red Geranium Restaurant.

On Dec. 19, members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved both a general development plan and a precise implementation plan to allow for renovations and a drive-thru food service window to be completed at the restaurant.

Lake Geneva aldermen were set to vote on the plans during the Dec. 27 city council meeting.

“That would be the final approval,” Mayor Charlene Klein said during the plan commission meeting.

As part of the project, representatives from Buona Restaurants plan to renovate the eastern portion of the building, which would be used for the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop, and to demolish and construct a new addition to the western portion of the building, which would house the Buona Beef restaurant.

“The western portion of the building is kind of an odd functional obsolete portion of the building, so that half will be completely demolished,” Timothy Hague of Keystone Ventures LLC in River Forest, Illinois, the company that is working with Buona Restaurants on the project. “The base will stay in place, and that’s where we will implement the new construction.”

Representatives from Buona Restaurants first presented plans for the development during the Nov. 21 plan commission meeting.

Several plan commission members and city officials expressed concerns about potential traffic issues that would be caused as a result of the development.

During the Dec. 19 plan commission meeting, officials from Buona Restaurants presented a revised plan that included a three-point access area to the development which included an inbound lane, a designated left-hand turn outbound lane and a designated right-hand turn outbound lane to help reduce the number of vehicles waiting to exit the restaurant.

“So, if there’s a car waiting to make a left, the car behind it can bypass it and make a right-hand turn to continue north on Edwards Boulevard,” said Luay Aboona, of traffic study firm KLOA, Inc.

Several of the plan commission members said they are pleased that the three-point access area has been added to plan but would like to see more traffic control measures implemented near the development.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed reducing the speed limit. The current posted limit in the area is 35 miles per hour.

Neal Styka, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said motorists may not obey a reduced speed limit.

“It would be helpful if the speeds would be lowered. However, it would be more of an enforcement issue,” Styka said. “Having driven through there several times myself with the speed limit already, trying to reduce the speed by posting a different speed limit, I don’t think it’s going to change drivers’ speeding behavior unless there’s considerable police enforcement.”

Plan commission member Joel Hoiland proposed that a stop sign or a lighted warning sign informing motorists that they are approaching the development be installed near the area.

“I think the city and perhaps the company might consider collaborating on lighted signage to alert drivers going southbound on Edwards and possibly northbound on Edwards, even though I don’t think that’s as much of an issue as southbound,” Hoiland said. “It helps people be on the lookout.”

Neal Styka, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said the city could consider having flashing warning signs informing motorists of their speed installed near the development.

“There have been studies that have shown a reduction in speed with those devices,” Styka said. “That’s something the city could look into. If people are made aware of their speed, hopefully there is some reduction of speed.”

Hoiland said even though he is concerned about potential traffic concerns, he feels the development would be a welcome addition to that area of Lake Geneva.

“The proposal is a great advancement of that space,” Hoiland said. “We know this is a solid company particularly for anybody entering Lake Geneva.”

Several Buona Beef restaurants and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops are located in the Chicago area.

Buona Beef restaurants offer Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, pizza, pasta, chicken, soups and salads.

Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops feature ice cream cones, shakes, sundaes, doughnuts and ice cream cakes.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022