Aurora to end academic instruction at George Williams College campus after December 2023

Aurora University has announced that after December 2023, the university will no longer offer academic instruction at the George Williams College campus.

The university, which has its main campus in Aurora, Illinois, owns and operates the small campus on Geneva Lake’s north side. Aurora University will continue to own the property and operate it as a conference center, said Aurora University President Rebecca Sherrick.

For most of its history, the property, which is located between Williams Bay and Fontana, has operated as a camp and conference center, Sherrick said.

“Right now colleges and universities across the country are facing major change,” explained Sherrick. “What we have decided to do as a university is focus our instructional program on the Aurora campus. But we are still going to own a camp and conference center in Lake Geneva and operate it. We will still have Music by the Lake. We’ll still do all the things that property was built to do. So we don’t want people to think this is the end of the world. It’s really not.”

Transition plan

With that said, Sherrick understands this will be an adjustment and they have a transition plan in effect.

Currently the George Williams College campus has a total of 174 students attending class there, with 56 anticipated to graduate this May and another 72 by December 2023.

Of those students, 78 currently live on campus, according to Sherrick.

Any students who have not graduated by the end of 2023 will be able to continue their education at the Aurora, Illinois, campus, and the university is also offering free housing for those students.

In addition, some classes are also offered in Woodstock, Illinois.

Sherrick said the largest academic program on campus is nursing, which has 52 students, followed by social work and psychology.

The announcement about the changes to the campus was made to students, their parents and alumni on Thursday, Nov. 10. Faculty and staff were informed about the changes the week before.

“It rose out of an October meeting of our board of trustees where they really looked at what is happening all over the country and said we want to focus academics in Aurora and want to be a conference center in Lake Geneva,” Sherrick said.

In addition, she said, “We are committed to a big Music by the Lake season this summer.” That is a popular concert series that takes place on the property, overlooking Geneva Lake.

Sherrick explained “Like every other place in the country, the pandemic was hard on us. So we had to close down our whole conference center because of the pandemic. All last summer people would be calling me and wanting to have an anniversary party there or a church retreat there and we couldn’t do it because we didn’t have enough staff there to do it. What we are doing right now is rebuilding our conference center by hiring, by doing new marketing material, by doing all of those things.”

The conference center was closed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and then was unable to fully open again this summer because of staffing. But they are ramping up efforts to be ready to be fully operational.

A brief history

The history of George Williams College on Geneva Lake goes back to the 1800s.

“The roots of George Williams College run deep in the YMCA movement of the 19th century. In 1884, leaders from America’s YMCAs gathered on the shores of Geneva Lake in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, to attend a summer training program,” according to history posted on George Williams College’s website.

In 1886 the training camp, which would become George Williams College, was founded. The training camp grew fast, and in 1890 it moved to the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, then later to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Lake Geneva campus served as a "college camp" used for retreats.

George Williams College in Downers Grove closed in 1985. In 1992 Aurora University and the Lake Geneva campus affiliated and in 2000 they merged. That was the year Sherrick started as president of Aurora University.

“We have been good and thoughtful stewards. We are not fly by night people. We are open and honest,” Sherrick said. When talking about the students affected by the change, she said, “We care about them deeply we want to make sure we help them adjust to this change.”

When asked about the future of the property, Sherrick said she doesn’t know of any plans for the university to sell the property.

“I know there are always rumors and fears and I get that,” Sherrick said. “But the other part of that is that we have to pay our bill there, so we are going back to what we were originally intended - that is a camp and conference center.”