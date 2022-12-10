Addition for Lake Geneva's Golden years senior care, retirement center moves forward

The second phase of construction for the Golden Years of Lake Geneva senior care and retirement center has received initial approval.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a general development plan, Nov. 28, to allow the second phase of the Golden Years of Lake Geneva senior care center, 611 Harmony Drive.
The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously recommended the general development plan, Nov. 21.
The second phase of the center includes constructing two one-story additions to the Golden Years facility, which will include a total of 24 new senior care beds and will have a total of 15,500 square feet of space.
"The intention is the general architecture and look of the building will be maintained as we add to this," Nathan Pamperin, architect for the GROTH Design Group in Milwaukee, said during the plan commission meeting. "There will actually be two wings to cover the 24 beds that will be added. One will be off of an existing rehab gym in that facility, and another in a smaller addition which will attach to what will be future phases as part of the GDP."
Jackie Mich, lead associate planner for Vandewalle & Associates, Inc., said the city council still has to approve a precise implementation plan for the second phase.
The precise implementation plan, which includes landscaping, building design and final site plan, is set to be presented to the plan commission and city council in December.
"That's where we get the detailed site plan and other details that will enable them to keep pace with the project," Mich said.
The first phase of the project, which included a 30-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, was completed in 2018. The center features a rehabilitation gym, family rooms, dining area and full-service kitchen.
The Lake Geneva Golden Years campus is set to be built out in phases during the next several years.
When completed, the center will include about 171 residential units.
Plan commission John Gibbs said he is pleased with the work that has been completed to the center already.
"They're very nice people out there, and the building is nice," Gibbs said. "It's a beautiful building, so I look forward to it."
The Golden Years of Walworth campus, 270 Ridge Road in Walworth, has been in operation since 1965 and features a 60-unit senior apartment complex, 27-bed assisted living residence and 28-bed skilled nursing center.
