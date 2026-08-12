Alert Featured Top Story Topical Nippersink Hall Farm to host Chicago artist Sheri Rush Aug 12, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nippersink Hall Farm, N1204 S. Highway 120 in Lake Geneva, will welcome Chicago artist Sheri Rush from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm#FD9’D 6I9:3:E “x? '6?6C2E:@? @7 $24C65 vC@G6D” H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J 2E }:AA6CD:?< w2== u2C> E9C@F89@FE E96 >@?E9 @7 $6AE6>36C]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]?:AA6CD:?<92==]4@>QmHHH]?:AA6CD:?<92==]4@>k^2m @C k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]=F>2]4@>^F4B4h;dhQmHHH]=F>2]4@>^F4B4h;dhk^2m]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker The documentary, which took about four years to complete, focuses on Uecker’s final years as an announcer for the Brewers, as well his his car… Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week feature a number of items. Lakeland Players conducting auditions for fall musical For more information, visit Lakeland-players.org.