Ugly sweaters, boat cruises & Santa: Having a fun Christmas in Lake Geneva

Why yes, there are still reasons to get out of the house this Christmas.
Several activities are happening around Lake Geneva for the holiday, ranging from ugly sweater parties, gift wrapping and Santa appearances to one-of-a-kind trips across Geneva Lake and more. This year, Christmas Eve is Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day is Sunday, Dec. 25.
Below are some of the Christmas-related events. Note: Details are subject to change. Best to check with event hosts prior to attending.
Santa Cruise — Now through Dec. 30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Ticket prices vary, but generally, costs are $30 ages 18-64, $28 ages 65 and older, and $18 ages 4-17. No charge for ages 3 and younger.
Take a 40-minute Geneva Lake tour on a heated boat to Santa’s Hideaway, where Santa himself reveals the names of children on board who made it onto his Nice List. Before boarding one of the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats, guests will walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival, an indoor winter wonderland including eight decorated trees and a festive atmosphere. Cash bar open in the Tree Festival area, but not on the boat.
People are also reading…
To purchase tickets and see available days and times for Santa Cruise, go to santacruiselakegeneva.com.
Fourth Annual Parade of Trees — Now through Jan. 2, 2023, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6060, genevalakemuseum.org.
The museum is lined with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, and guests can decide which one deserves the Peoples Choice Award. Trees can be viewed during regular museum hours, which are Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older, $5 ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger, museum members and active military in uniform or with ID.
One Year Sweater-Versary Christmas Party — Thursday, Dec. 22, 6-10 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, magpieslg.com. Food, winter cocktails, music by DJ Mantas. Guests should wear their best ugly Christmas sweater and bring friends and family.
Gift Wrapping — Wednesday & Thursday, Dec. 21 & 22, 4-7 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 23, 1-4 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Have your Christmas gifts wrapped. Prices vary based on size and number of gifts. Each day, proceeds from the event go to a different cause or organization. Proceeds will help the Lakeland Animal Shelter on Dec. 21, the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA on Dec. 22, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Dec. 23.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” special viewing — Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., Grapevine Theater at The Bottle Shop. Price: $10 per person, plus tax. Ticket includes a bag of popcorn. Call 262-348-9463 or stop into The Bottle Shop to purchase tickets.
Santa at The Bottle Shop — Dec. 23, 6-8 p.m.
Breakfast With Santa — Saturday, Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-noon, Cascades Ballroom at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, timberridgelodge.com. Cost: $29.99 adults, $19.99 ages 12 and younger, plus tax and service charge. Go online for full menu.
Christmas Eve Brunch — Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse and Ristorante Brissago at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons. Cost: $85 ages 13 and older, $42 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5, complimentary with paying adult for ages 2 and younger. Three courses served both family style at table and at carving station. See grandgeneva.com for full menu and seating times. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, thegrandviewrestaurant.com. Go online to view menu. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve a table.
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet — Dec. 24, 4-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $60 per person.
Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, opens 4 p.m. at Grand Café, 5 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago, 6 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Plated dinner special: $50 adults, $20 ages 3-12, plus tax and service charge for parties of six or more.
Christmas Eve Dinner at 1878 on the Lake — Dec. 24, 4:30-9 p.m., 1878 on the Lake at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Cost: $80 per person, kids menu $15. Go to lakelawnresort.com for full menu. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable or by calling 262-725-9155.