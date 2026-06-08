Elkhorn Ribfest — July 15-19, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, wisconsinribfest.com. A five-day Ribfest centered on professional BBQ champions, backyard grillers and live music. Scheduled performers include Bella Cain, Indigo Canyon and Led Zeppelin tribute act Kashmir. Other aspects of Ribfest: The Artisan Vendor Alley and the Elkhorn Ribfest Bike Show, which is July 16.

Country Thunder Wisconsin 2026 — July 16-19, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com/wi. Outdoor music festival returns with headliners Gavin Adcock, the Red Clay Strays, Riley Green and Keith Urban. Many more performers are scheduled. Visit link for ticket information, schedules and more.

Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil — July 25, Reid Park, Fontana, bigfootlionsclub.org/lobster-boil. Those of Geneva Lake’s West End region know why this is here. So do those who stand in the crowd each year for the food. Aside from scrumptious sustenance, the event will also serve up live music and beer.

August & September

Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Roast — Aug. 7-9, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, williamsbaylions.org. Over 50 years ago, the club started a small corn roast. Today, it’s a three-day event with live music and an Aug. 8 fireworks display. Locally known musical acts Big Al Wetzel, Frank Whiting and the JFK Band, and Sons of Sconnie are scheduled to play.

Art in the Park — Aug. 8-9, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org/art-in-the-park. Happy 46th to the outdoor juried art show that features over 80 artists. A silent auction and “Just for Kids” tent are also part of the fun.

Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival — Aug. 19-23, various parks in Lake Geneva, venetianfest.com. The 64th annual Venetian Fest will have live music, a carnival, a car and bike show, art and craft fair, water ski show, the Lighted Boat Parade and a fireworks display over Geneva Lake. Pro tip: Seek out the teriyaki on a stick.

The 177th Walworth County Fair — Sept. 2-7, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, walworthcountyfairgrounds.com. The county’s largest event has a “Glitter and Gold: A Thing to Behold” theme. Ludacris and Lynyrd Skynyrd are scheduled to perform. There are rides, various vendors, livestock exhibitions, a demolition derby, a rodeo and much, much more.