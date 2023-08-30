Cedar Crest Ice Cream, headquartered in Cedarburg, and the Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs.
All Wisconsin 4-H clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name. Entries are accepted Sept. 1 through Nov. 15. Five finalists are selected by a panel of Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor experts from all entries received. One flavor is awarded top honors and a $500 gift. The winning flavor will make its debut in parlors in the summer of 2024. All five finalists receive an ice cream party for their 4-H club.
“Cedar Crest Ice Cream is known for its variety of flavors,” says Robert Kohlwey, Vice President of Sales for Cedar Crest Ice Cream. “It is a real joy to see the imaginative flavor ideas submitted by our creative 4-Hers across the state.” According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.
“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available in parlors that scoop Cedar Crest Ice Cream next July,” Schneider said. The contest has been an annual tradition for more than ten years. Recent winning flavors of the annual contest include Haystack, created by the Knellsville 4-H Club of Ozaukee County, and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. The winning flavor for 2023 was Cowlick, created by the Pilsen Skylighters 4-H Club in Kewaunee County. More information and the entry form are available at
cedarcresticecream.com/4H-Flavor-Contest. Entries are due by Nov. 15. Learn more
Cedar Crest produces more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc plant, and distributes products in parlors and retail locations in Wisconsin and beyond. Several of the flavors now in regular production, including Wisconsin Campfire S’mores and Big Muddy, are a result of the contest.
Learn more about Cedar Crest Ice Cream at
cedarcresticecream.com.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state.
Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at
Wis4HFoundation.org.
IN 17 PHOTOS AND 3 VIDEOS: 2023 ELKHORN RIBFEST
The MilBillies perform at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
Milwaukee-based 5-piece bluegrass string band The MilBillies were one of the many bands performing during the 5-day July 12-16 run of the seventh annual Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The nationally-known festival, launched in 2016, attracts more than 100,000 festival-goers annually.
Eric Johnson
Ribfest Beer Garden at Walworth County Fairgrounds
The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run.
Eric Johnson
Rib Run bike show at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
Among the attractions at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds was the July 13 Rib Run open bike show, where participants could ride and park in the middle of the fairgrounds for motorcycle judging between noon and 6 p.m. in a variety of categories, with trophies awarded for Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage, as well as a trophy for Grand Champion.
Eric Johnson
Couple caricature at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds
Beyond sampling a wide array of barbecued ribs, the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered up a variety of additional memorable moments for festival attendees. Dating three years, Kaylen Betts (left) and Angel Carbajal of Beloit left with a colorful custom-made marker-and-watercolor memento by Elkhorn live event caricature artist Tim Kannard of Laughing Dawg Studio.
Eric Johnson
Ribfest Cornell Simon of Miami mops rib slabs for Blazin' Bronco BBQ
Miami resident Cornell Simon mops St. Louis-style rib slabs with barbecue sauce at the Blazin’ Bronco BBQ rib stand at the July 12-16 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Simon is a veteran 23-year grillmaster on the professional national rib festival circuit. Blazin’ Bronco has more than 300 national wins to its credit.
Eric Johnson
Midway o' ribs at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition
The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition on July 12-15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered delicious, mouth-watering barbecue by 13 world-renowned award-winning professional ribbers — Armadillo’’s BBQ, Aussome Aussie, BBQ King, Blazin’ Broncos, Buck ‘em BBQ, Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Co., Desperado’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, MM&E BBQ, Mr. Green’s BBQ and Salt Creek BBQ. Competiting ribbers in the Sunday, July 16 community barbecue competition were slated to include Barnes and Sons BBQ, BBQ Bros., Burton’s BBQ, Du-Little BBQ, Hillbilly Deluxe, HL Smokers, Jampa BBQ, KTB BBQ, Last Place BBQ, Lard Ash BBQ, Lords of Smoke, McKee’s Bar-B-Que, Pauls Smokehouse & BBQ, Pork Lives Matter, Puck Stop BBQ, Ricky’s Ribs, Roll The Bones BBQ, Small & Tall, Smoke The Pig BBQ, Smokin’ Blue BBQ, Todd’s Backyard BBQ, and Wapatui Smokers.
Eric Johnson
Grillmaster Dee Price of Cleveland mops rib slabs for Buck 'em BBQ at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
Six-year proefessional rib circuit grillmaster Dee Price, of Cleveland, a 37-year barbecue enthusisast, keeps a watchful eye on charcoal-grilled rib slabs at the Buck ‘em BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Eric Johnson
Professional ribber Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va.-based Johnson's BBQ at the grill during the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
Professional ribber and Purple Heart veteran Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va., the 38-year owner of Johnson’s Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que, displays his grillmaster skills at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Arkansas-born Johnson and his pit crew have won numerous local, regional, national and international rib competition awards for their St. Louis-style ribs and sauce.
Eric Johnson
Elkhorn Ribfest crowd scene on the Walworth County Fairgrounds
The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. As seen here, the festival grounds were filled with food and merchandise vendors, an artisanarts-and-crafts market, and carnival rides and games.
2023 Elkhorn Ribfest competitor Jeff Mrnak of Racine-based MM&E BBQ spritzes ribs slabs in the smoker
Pitmaster Jeff Mynak of Racine-based MM&E Premium Meats & East spritzes Texas-stylebarbecue ribs in his custom smoker at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. MME&E was the 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Grand Champion.
Eric Johnson
The Judson Brown Band performs at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
Fiddler and vocalist Colleen Kuraszek and guitarist, vocalist and namesake band leader Judson Brown headlined the Walworth County Fairgrounds' Park Stage as The Judson Brown Band peformed a mix of
acoustic rock, pop and country music at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest.
Eric Johnson
Ribfest line for barbecue at Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest
The July 12-16, 2023 Elkhiorn Ribfest national rib competition drew large crowds at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Seen is a Thursday afternoon line at the barbecue rib stand run by nantional award winning rib vendor Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. of Hinckley, Ohio.
Eric Johnson
Ohio resident Mike Frost loads rib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo's Rib & BBQ Co. stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition
Pitmaster Mike Frost of Ohio loads dry-rubbed St. Louis-style pork sparerib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. tent at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Eric Johnson
Grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition
Professional grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Owned by Jon and Kristy Bigalk of Annandale, Minn., just west of the Twin Cities metro area, Just North of Memphis is a charter Elkhorn Ribfest competitor, serving up
Memphis-style dry-rubbed barbeque ribs and three award-winning sauces.
Eric Johnson
Travis Lindsey attends the Strongman Challenge on the carnival midway at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds
Ft. Atkinson resident Travis Lindsey (pictured) tried his hand at the midway Strongman Challenge run by Fond du Lac-based carnival entertainment vendor Fun 'n Games at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The challenge, a two-minute full body hang from a suspended bar, is a feat accomplished by five out of 100 challengers according to ride operator Christopher Thorsen. Lindsey lasted 59:29 seconds into the 2-minute challenge.
Burlington resident Zac Cox samples barbecued ribs at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds
First-time Elkhorn Ribfest attendee Zac Cox, of Burlington, samples barbecue ribs from Woodstock, Ill.-based professional ribber BBQ King Express Meat Market and Sandwich Shop at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ King would go on to take first place Best Ribs honors at the festival.
Eric Johnson
Connecticut wall mural street artist ARCY works on one of two murals he created at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition
Popular Connecticut street artist ARCY returned to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn July 12-16 to engage in live art demonstrations as he created two large scale 8x12-foot spray paint art murals at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition. Touring across the nation and around the world since 2015, ARCY
has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia and Europe.
Eric Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!