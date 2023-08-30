Cedar Crest Ice Cream, headquartered in Cedarburg, and the Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs.

All Wisconsin 4-H clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name. Entries are accepted Sept. 1 through Nov. 15. Five finalists are selected by a panel of Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor experts from all entries received. One flavor is awarded top honors and a $500 gift. The winning flavor will make its debut in parlors in the summer of 2024. All five finalists receive an ice cream party for their 4-H club.

“Cedar Crest Ice Cream is known for its variety of flavors,” says Robert Kohlwey, Vice President of Sales for Cedar Crest Ice Cream. “It is a real joy to see the imaginative flavor ideas submitted by our creative 4-Hers across the state.” According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available in parlors that scoop Cedar Crest Ice Cream next July,” Schneider said. The contest has been an annual tradition for more than ten years. Recent winning flavors of the annual contest include Haystack, created by the Knellsville 4-H Club of Ozaukee County, and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. The winning flavor for 2023 was Cowlick, created by the Pilsen Skylighters 4-H Club in Kewaunee County. More information and the entry form are available at cedarcresticecream.com/4H-Flavor-Contest. Entries are due by Nov. 15.

Learn more

Cedar Crest produces more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc plant, and distributes products in parlors and retail locations in Wisconsin and beyond. Several of the flavors now in regular production, including Wisconsin Campfire S’mores and Big Muddy, are a result of the contest.

Learn more about Cedar Crest Ice Cream at cedarcresticecream.com.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state.

Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at Wis4HFoundation.org.

