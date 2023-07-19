This gardening course includes 14 modules with online videos featuring Extension specialists, readings, activities and additional resources. Special course features include live webinars with Extension experts who teach and answer your questions. Knowing flexibility is important to Extension learners, all webinars are recorded for viewing when course participants have time.
Dig deeper into important course concepts by registering for four optional online labs led by Extension educators to practice applying course concepts to real-life situations. All labs will be held via Zoom and are recorded for later viewing. The online labs are available for purchase for an additional fee.
For those interested in becoming a Wisconsin Extension Master Gardener, this course is considered an approved learning opportunity from the Wisconsin Extension Horticulture Program.
Early Bird registration is open from July 17-Aug. 14. Register at the Early Bird rate of $299, which includes an electronic PDF version of the course manual. If you are in need of financial assistance, limited scholarships are available during Early Bird registration. Hard copies of the course manual are also available for purchase at time of registration. Find more information about this course, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening/.
UW-Madison’s Extension Horticulture Program provides research-based horticulture information to Wisconsinites so they can make gardening decisions that keep their plants healthy while protecting the environment.
In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
