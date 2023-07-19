Want to learn how to be a better gardener?

"Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening" is an online, complete-at-your-own-pace introductory course offered by the UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program.

The course is designed for anyone who wants to level up their gardening skills.

Participants will learn key concepts for selecting, growing and maintaining plants, from trees to houseplants to vegetables and everything in between. The course runs from Sep. 10-Dec. 9.

At the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Link gardening practices and biology to preventing plant problems.

Explain how to select, grow and maintain the health of different kinds of plants.

Identify strategies to manage plant problems.

Explain what Integrated Pest Management is and how it benefits you and the environment.

This gardening course includes 14 modules with online videos featuring Extension specialists, readings, activities and additional resources. Special course features include live webinars with Extension experts who teach and answer your questions. Knowing flexibility is important to Extension learners, all webinars are recorded for viewing when course participants have time.

Dig deeper into important course concepts by registering for four optional online labs led by Extension educators to practice applying course concepts to real-life situations. All labs will be held via Zoom and are recorded for later viewing. The online labs are available for purchase for an additional fee.

For those interested in becoming a Wisconsin Extension Master Gardener, this course is considered an approved learning opportunity from the Wisconsin Extension Horticulture Program.

Visit https://mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu/get-started/ for more information.

Early Bird registration is open from July 17-Aug. 14. Register at the Early Bird rate of $299, which includes an electronic PDF version of the course manual. If you are in need of financial assistance, limited scholarships are available during Early Bird registration. Hard copies of the course manual are also available for purchase at time of registration. Find more information about this course, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening/.

For more information, contact course moderator Amy Freidig at gardening.class@extension.wisc.edu.

UW-Madison’s Extension Horticulture Program provides research-based horticulture information to Wisconsinites so they can make gardening decisions that keep their plants healthy while protecting the environment.

In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail