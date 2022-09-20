Lake Geneva Tennis now has 10 pickleball courts, plans for more

Lake Geneva Tennis Co-Owner Paul Lauterbach calls the club a primary spot for people to play tennis. But with the growing popularity of pickleball, which had 4.8 million players in 2021 in the U.S., according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report, he knew something had to be done.

Lake Geneva Tennis Club is a 40,000 square foot facility located at 630 Veterans Way Pkwy in Lake Geneva with five indoor tennis courts and two additional tennis courts at Grand Geneva, which they manage. Four pickleball courts were completed in December 2020 and six new courts were added roughly two weeks ago.

“Our program has gotten so big that just in the last two weeks we added pickleball lines to each tennis court, which now gives us 10 indoor pickleball courts” Lauterbach said. “Tennis is still our number one, but we are now a tennis and pickleball club.”

Lauterbach noted that more expansion plans for additional pickleball courts are in the works and plan to be open in fall of 2023.

“We bought the land next to us and by next fall (knock on wood) we’ll be building indoor pickleball only courts,” he said.

Co-owner and Pickleball Director John Reed said the plan is to have between 10-12 courts in the upcoming pickleball indoor facility.

“We have always had right of refusal for that land. One year ago, someone else came in wanting to buy it and we had a week to respond. The cash flow that came in from pickleball is what really allowed us to buy the property. We looked at numbers and we are able to get more pickleball courts. Instead of an additional three tennis, let us do an additional 10-12 pickleball courts. It’s more of a space and revenue thing.

Neil Mediratta, the Head Pickleball Professional at the club and professional pickleball player, has been at Lake Geneva Tennis since June and previously worked as a third grade teacher in the Rockford Public School system.

He attended Northern Illinois University and has been playing pickleball for just over three years.

“I started playing because it was something to do and I actually learned in my last year of college,” he said. “The sport was so addicting that it got to a point where I started skipping class to play pickleball.”

That interest and love for the sport of pickleball has earned Mediratta quite a few accomplishments, including having over 50 medals for both singles and doubles tournaments. He most recently competed at a professional pickleball tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I teach some tennis here, but it’s mostly pickleball,” he said. “In a perfect world I’d be teaching all pickleball because I just enjoy it more.”

Mediratta could not be more excited about the new additions and the indoor facility planned for next fall.

“The sport is growing so fast right now and these additions are almost necessary,” he said. “The sport is so easy to pick up and it’s fun right away. I had a beginner class earlier and within one hour, they knew all the rules and they were laughing their butts off and having fun playing. That is kind of what makes it such a big draw and we feel like it’s going to keep getting bigger and bigger.”

After one year with the pickleball courts, Reed said that they started with around 150 pickleball members and now they have 250 from all age groups.

“Nationwide in pickleball, the fastest growing demographic is between the age groups of 25-40. It is not close in terms of numbers yet, but it’s growing a lot faster and it’s starting to lose that stigma of being a sport just for older people,” Mediratta said. “Younger people are learning that it can be fun, too. We have had kid pickleball days and they love it. We have some high-level tennis players who are going to play tennis in college on scholarships and they are coming out here to play pickleball. I cannot stress enough how fun it is. Part of the reason for that is having a smaller court, less movement, points are longer (play to 11, win by two) than tennis, and there’s about half as much time in between points. You’re almost playing twice the amount and you can play for longer. When I only played tennis, I would play for an hour and a half, two hours and be done. With pickleball, I can play for three, four hours and I’ll enjoy it the whole time.”