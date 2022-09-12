7th grade wrestler from Genoa City to represent U.S. at Pan American Wrestling Championships in Columbia

Brynn Engel, 12, just started her seventh grade year at Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City. However, come November 4-6, she will be going on an international venture to Apartado, Columbia to wrestle for the U.S. U15 Pan American Team at the Pan American Wrestling Championships.

Brynn qualified after placing first at the 2022 U15 Pan American Trials on Aug. 6 in Nebraska. She is the lone representative from Wisconsin and is one of 10 girls along with 10 boys on the team competing at the event. She wrestles out of Ringers Wrestling Club.

“I can’t even really put it into words,” her mom Lisa Engel said. “I’m extremely proud of things that she has been able to overcome mentally and physically and still keep strong and keep going no matter what the challenges and situation is. The drive and fire that she has for her age and who she is, is unbelievable.”

Brynn started wrestling around the time she was just in first grade, and according to her mother, she picked the sport up very quickly.

“Brynn took sixth place in her first year as a wrestler,” Engel said. “In her second year, she took first place. She got the hang of it right away.”

That has led to Brynn traveling throughout Wisconsin and around the country to wrestle the past seven years. In the 2021-2022 season so far, she has compiled an overall record of 39-14 with 27 pins, four technical falls and one major decision, according to trackwrestling.com.

“She is a folk style state champ, two-time state champ for freestyle and won nationals for the 15U and 14U down in Texas a few weeks ago,” Engel said.

While Brynn has traveled all over the country to wrestle, this will be Brynn’s first time wrestling and being outside the country and she could not be any more excited to be surrounded by some of the best U15 wrestlers in the country.

“I’m very excited because I have not been out of the states before,” she said. “I feel appreciated to represent the U.S. at this young age.”

While it will be an experience in it of itself traveling to another country, Brynn still has one thing on her mind and that is to win.

“I want to get my hand raised and to take first place,” she said.