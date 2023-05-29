Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Karsen Cox (Williams Bay) will be on of seven student-athletes for BFWB competing at WIAA Track & Field State Championships Friday, June 2-Saturday, June 3.
Badger track & field athlete Jackson Albanese will be competing at the WIAA Track & Field State Championships in La Crosse Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 in the 1600 and 3200 Meter races.
Big Foot sophomore Sawyer Dase triple jumps at the Rock Valley Conference Championships Saturday, May 13.
Badger track & field athlete Logan Meinel leaps over a hurdle in the 110 Meter Hurdle event at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday, May 16.
Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field athlete, senior Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay), long jumps into the sand pit during the Track and Field Rock Valley Conference Championships held at Big Foot High School Saturday, May 13. She placed fourth with a new personal record of 16' 0.5.
Big Foot junior and number pole vaulter in the state Kaden Rambatt clears the 14.0 ft. mark at the Rock Valley Conference Triangular Tuesday, April 25.
Big Foot’s Jax Hertel runs in the 4X200-Meter Relay at the Rock Valley Conference Track and Field Championships held at Big Foot High School Saturday, May 13.
Big Foot/Williams Bay senior cross country runner Kaedan Weberpal finished 14th overall with a time of 19:07 at the Jefferson Invite Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Big Foot/Williams Bay and Lake Geneva Badger Track & Field teams will be well represented with student-athletes at the WIAA Track & Field State Championships this week following their sectional tournaments Thursday, May 25.
Big Foot/Williams Bay State Qualifiers
1. Kaeden Weberpal, Karsen Cox (Williams Bay), Hudson Torrez, Jax Hertel: 4X100 Meter Relay.
2. Weberpal, Sawyer Dase, Torrez, Hertel: 4X200 Meter Relay.
3. Weberpal: 200 Meter
State Qualifiers and Sectional Champions
4. Kaden Rambatt: Pole Vault. Rambatt continues to show off why he’s ranked the number pole vaulter in the state, placing first overall at the McFarland sectional with a mark of 14-0.
