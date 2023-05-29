Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay and Lake Geneva Badger Track & Field teams will be well represented with student-athletes at the WIAA Track & Field State Championships this week following their sectional tournaments Thursday, May 25.

Big Foot/Williams Bay State Qualifiers

1. Kaeden Weberpal, Karsen Cox (Williams Bay), Hudson Torrez, Jax Hertel: 4X100 Meter Relay.

2. Weberpal, Sawyer Dase, Torrez, Hertel: 4X200 Meter Relay.

3. Weberpal: 200 Meter

State Qualifiers and Sectional Champions

4. Kaden Rambatt: Pole Vault. Rambatt continues to show off why he’s ranked the number pole vaulter in the state, placing first overall at the McFarland sectional with a mark of 14-0.

5. Leeza Patterson (Williams Bay): Triple Jump. Patterson earned the top prize with a triple jump of 35-3.

Badger State Qualifiers

1. Jackson Albanese: 1600, 3200 meters.

2. Logan Meinel: 110 meter hurdles.

3. Ashlin Nottestad: Shot Put.

4. Cameron Jansen: Discus.

5. Camryn Knaack: Triple Jump.

6. Lauren Milligan: High Jump.

The WIAA Track & Field State Championships will take place at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Friday, June 2-Saturday, June 3.

