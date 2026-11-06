5 awesome boys soccer goals from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 6, 2026 Nov 6, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 DFA6C 8@2=D 3J 3@JD D@446C A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 ~4E] ad]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Big Foot falls 26-16 to East Troy Sophomore Jayce Henningfeld breaks away from the line of scrimmage to get a first down. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Ta-Kai Hubbert scored the second Big Foot touchdown of the night. Kaitlyn Hupp The Big Foot student section was energetic throughout the game, cheering on the team and having homecoming week fun. Kaitlyn Hupp The Big Foot offensive line celebrates a touchdown before setting up for a point after try. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Chase Wilson leads the Big Foot offense against East Troy. Kaitlyn Hupp Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Top boys soccer plays from around Wisconsin: week of Nov. 1 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Top boys soccer plays from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. High school boys soccer plays of the week from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 18 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 awesome boys soccer goals from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 18 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Alabama Crushes LSU, Georgia Dominates Ole Miss in SEC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap after speaking with Badgers football players ahead of Maryland Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap after speaking with Badgers football players ahead of Maryland Breaking down Lee Sports Wisconsin high school football state semifinal games Breaking down Lee Sports Wisconsin high school football state semifinal games Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Watch Now: Related Video Alabama Crushes LSU, Georgia Dominates Ole Miss in SEC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap after speaking with Badgers football players ahead of Maryland Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap after speaking with Badgers football players ahead of Maryland Breaking down Lee Sports Wisconsin high school football state semifinal games Breaking down Lee Sports Wisconsin high school football state semifinal games Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary