5 awesome boys soccer goals from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 18 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 27, 2026 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 DFA6C 8@2=D 3J 3@JD D@446C A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 ~4E] `g]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Big Foot falls 26-16 to East Troy Sophomore Jayce Henningfeld breaks away from the line of scrimmage to get a first down. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Ta-Kai Hubbert scored the second Big Foot touchdown of the night. Kaitlyn Hupp The Big Foot student section was energetic throughout the game, cheering on the team and having homecoming week fun. Kaitlyn Hupp The Big Foot offensive line celebrates a touchdown before setting up for a point after try. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Chase Wilson leads the Big Foot offense against East Troy. Kaitlyn Hupp Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular High school boys soccer plays of the week from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 18 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 spectacular boys soccer saves from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 18 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 sensational boys soccer goals from around Wisconsin: week of Sept. 27 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 spectacular boys soccer saves from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 11 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Brewers fans react to Cooper Pratt's tying RBI at World Series Game 4 Watch Party A look inside Tropicana Field before World Series Game 4 A look inside Tropicana Field before World Series Game 4 Defense drives offense, Zach Schulz says Defense drives offense, Zach Schulz says Team's relationships important on, off ice, Zach Schulz says Team's relationships important on, off ice, Zach Schulz says Watch Now: Related Video Brewers fans react to Cooper Pratt's tying RBI at World Series Game 4 Watch Party A look inside Tropicana Field before World Series Game 4 A look inside Tropicana Field before World Series Game 4 Defense drives offense, Zach Schulz says Defense drives offense, Zach Schulz says Team's relationships important on, off ice, Zach Schulz says Team's relationships important on, off ice, Zach Schulz says