5 stupendous boys soccer goals from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 4 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 13, 2026 Oct 13, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 DFA6C 8@2=D 3J 3@JD D@446C A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 ~4E] c]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Williams Bay girls volleyball falls to Deerfield Senior Brynn Reinhardt serves against conference opponent Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Rori Hayes tips the ball over the net against Deerfield blockers. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior outside hitter Rori Hayes spikes the ball against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Aubree Kunes serves the ball off a jump. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior setter Lauryn Sikes sets the ball for one of her Bulldog teammates. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Hailey McAfoose gets the dig while returning a serve from the Deerfield team. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Brynn Reinhardt tips the ball past the Deerfield block. Kaitlyn Hupp Williams Bay Volleyball team celebrates after winning a point during a match against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 sweet boys soccer saves from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 4 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. High school boys soccer plays of the week from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 4 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video 'When they smell blood, they take it and run' - Guardians react to Rays punching back in the ALCS. Middleton's Nora Kuhl tees off on No. 8 Middleton's Nora Kuhl tees off on No. 8 Addison Roesch tees off on hole No. 18 Addison Roesch tees off on hole No. 18 Madison Edgewood's Olive Jaeger hits from just off the fairway Madison Edgewood's Olive Jaeger hits from just off the fairway Watch Now: Related Video 'When they smell blood, they take it and run' - Guardians react to Rays punching back in the ALCS. Middleton's Nora Kuhl tees off on No. 8 Middleton's Nora Kuhl tees off on No. 8 Addison Roesch tees off on hole No. 18 Addison Roesch tees off on hole No. 18 Madison Edgewood's Olive Jaeger hits from just off the fairway Madison Edgewood's Olive Jaeger hits from just off the fairway