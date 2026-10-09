5 monster runs from around Wisconsin: Week 7 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 9, 2026 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 =6?8E9J CFD96D 3J 7@@E32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 (66< f 24E:@?]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Photos: Former Wisconsin football star Jim Leonhard through the years From his time representing the Badgers as a player, to a pro career and returning to Madison as a coach, here is Jim Leonhard's career through… Watch Now: Related Video Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard details Owen Foxwell’s impact Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard details Owen Foxwell’s impact Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard examines Hayden Jones' offseason improvement Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard examines Hayden Jones' offseason improvement Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard highlights Jack Janicki during Big Ten media day Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard highlights Jack Janicki during Big Ten media day Watch Now: Related Video Georgia vs. Alabama Week 6 Preview and Predictions Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard details Owen Foxwell’s impact Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard details Owen Foxwell’s impact Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard examines Hayden Jones' offseason improvement Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard examines Hayden Jones' offseason improvement Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard highlights Jack Janicki during Big Ten media day Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard highlights Jack Janicki during Big Ten media day