5 standout kickoff returns from around Wisconsin: Week 7 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7:G6 ?:7EJ <:4<@77 C6EFC?D 7C@> 7@@E32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 (66< f 24E:@?]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Photos: Jake Ferguson's career with Wisconsin Badgers football Jake Ferguson caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards and 13 TDs with the Badgers before moving on to a successful NFL career. A look at his time at… Watch Now: Related Video Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order William Contreras appreciates the confidence Milwaukee instilled in him William Contreras appreciates the confidence Milwaukee instilled in him Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich discuss Bauers' long at-bat Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich discuss Bauers' long at-bat Watch Now: Related Video Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order William Contreras appreciates the confidence Milwaukee instilled in him William Contreras appreciates the confidence Milwaukee instilled in him Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich discuss Bauers' long at-bat Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich discuss Bauers' long at-bat