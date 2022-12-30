Roundup: Badger boys basketball dominates Kenosha Bradford; Big Foot falls to Sauk Prairie

The Lake Geneva Badgers and the Big Foot Chiefs boys basketball teams had a pair of non-conference games early in the week with the Badger game falling on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Big Foot's game coming on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Badger 69, Kenosha Bradford 49.

Following the postponement of the Badger boys basketball against Big Foot back on Dec. 22 due to Winter Storm Elliot, the Badgers were back on the court five days later against Kenosha Bradford, defeating the Red Devils 69-49 on Dec. 27, at Carthage College.

The game was a part of the Holiday Classic basketball tournament. Badger senior Ashton Turner received Honda Player of the Game honors with a 32-point outing. Senior Brad Lyon scored 22 points. Both Turner and Lyon combined for 54 of the Badgers 69 points in the game.

13 photos from the Badger boys basketball game against Delavan-Darien Cade Scheideman Ashton Turner Buddy Teale Ashton Turner Dylan Cataldo Brad Lyon Joe Liptak Ashton Turner Noah Thomas Brad Lyon Cade Scheideman Joe Liptak Noah Thomas

Sauk Prairie 64, Big Foot 38.

The Big Foot boys basketball team faced off against the Eagles of Sauk Prairie Thursday, Dec. 29, losing 64-38.

The Chiefs had a much longer layover due to the postponement of their game with the Lake Geneva Badgers originally planned for Dec. 22. That Walworth County nonconference game has yet to be rescheduled.

8 photos from the Big Foot boys basketball game against McFarland Shawn Robinson Patrick Corey Trent Peterson Dakota Nordmeyer Evan Penniman Hudson Torrez Jayden Paul Hudson Torrez