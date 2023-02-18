The game wasn’t close for much of the contest in large part due Waterford’s ridiculous shooting success, but a strong second half by the Badger boys basketball team made things interesting late to the cut the lead down to two with 30 seconds to play, however, that’s as close as Badger would get, falling 70-63.

Badger falls to 9-14 overall on the season and 5-8 in the Southern Lakes Conference with one game left in the regular season at Wilmot on Thursday, Feb. 23.

“Hats off to Waterford, they probably shot 70%,” Badger head boys basketball coach John Witte said. “But we knew that coming in; it’s a team full of shooters. We could have laid down in the second half and we didn’t. When shots go in like that, it’s defeating, but our kids chose to battle. For us to be down by two with 30 seconds left shows our kids are not fazed. That’s our kids. Waterford comes out and shoots like that and our kids still put themselves in a position to win the game. I’m proud of them.”

Waterford’s first miss came with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half after opening the game on a 12-5 scoring run with Badger points coming from seniors Joe Liptak, Brad Lyon and Ashton Turner.

Down 14-5, Badger senior Dylan Cataldo drained back-to-back 3-pointers, which then in-turn led to a 13-4 scoring run by Waterford to stretch their lead up 27-14.

Despite still being down by double digits (38-26) at halftime, Badger actually closed out the final five and a half minutes by playing really good basketball, even if it didn’t seem to make much of an indent in Waterford’s lead. Badger senior Cade Scheideman and Lyon each made their free throws; Cataldo hit his third 3-pointer, and senior Joe Liptak, who spends much of his time down low in the post standing at 6’4, drained a 3-pointer and converted on a pair of free throws.

The Badgers briefly cut the lead down to 49-41 after another Cataldo 3-pointer with 10:51 remaining in the game.

After a bucket and a free throw by Waterford senior Owen Martinson, Cataldo hit his fourth 3-pointer to bring the lead back down to single digits.

Waterford briefly brought their lead back up to 10, but Badger responded with and-one conversion from Turner, a free throw from Lyon and another basket from Lyon off an assist from senior Buddy Teale to make it a 60-54 game with just under two and a half minutes left to play.

What seemed like a comfortable 64-57 lead for the Wolverines with 1:09 left to go, was far from it as Badger had other plans. Cataldo remained insanely hot from beyond the arc and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game. On Waterford’s ensuing possession, Teale stole the ball and found Turner in the lane for a layup to bring them back within two at 64-62 with 30 seconds left.

But in the game of basketball when it’s close and time is running out, the losing team more often than not has to foul in the hopes that the opposing team will miss their free throws, but unfortunately for the Badgers, the Wolverines went six-for-six from the line in the final 30 seconds to come away with the victory.

Despite the loss, it was a special night for Badger as eight of their players are seniors, all of whom were honored prior the game. For Witte, he couldn’t have asked for a better group to be around and coach, and he knows those friendships and memories will last a lifetime.

“I love these kids like they’re my own. It’s a great group of kids,” he said. “They work hard, they come to practice every day, they have a blast together, and they’re always positive to their coaches and their teammates. I remember watching their first game as freshmen on this court and now I just watched their last. I’m proud of every single one of them. I wish I could play every one of them 35-45 minutes a game, but it’s basketball and you can’t. But I’m so happy they’re a part of this program and they will always mean the world to me.”

Badger senior Hayden Fowler will be majoring in Animal Science at the University of Minnesota. Crete Slattery will be attending Ripon College, where he will he play basketball and pursue a degree in communications/broadcasting. Andrew Karnatz, a star soccer player for Badger, will continue his academic and athletic career on the pitch at Loras University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Cataldo, who finished with 19 points, will be attending Gateway Technical College. Turner had 18 points in the game and he will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he will major in Kinesiology. Lyon, who was also in double figures with 17 points, is currently undecided on where he will attending college. Teale and Liptak are also undecided. Cade Scehdieman plans to pursue a degree in Nursing at the University of Iowa or the University of Minnesota.

