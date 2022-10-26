Editorial: Keep Lake Geneva officials’ terms at two years

An idea was floated recently to change the terms for elected Lake Geneva officials, such as aldermen and the mayor, from two to four years. As with other ideas, it’s always good to have a discussion.

We ultimately hope that officials decide to keep the terms the same as they are now – two-year terms.

One of the biggest reasons is keeping officials accountable to the residents who elected them. If someone is elected to a four-year term, they may forget who they are representing. If residents become upset with their elected official, it’s easier to vote them out in the next election rather than trying to recall someone where signatures have to be collected and a special recall election has to be held. That can typically be avoided with two-year terms.

Another alderman also brought up a good point, saying that newcomers may not want to run for alderman if the term is for more than two years. It’s one thing to look ahead and take on that commitment for two years, it’s another to look ahead and know where you’ll be in four years.

People can resign in the middle of their terms, but then that creates the need for appointments and special elections. It’s better to avoid that if possible.

One of the reasons given to go to four-year terms is because the first year of anyone’s term tends to be a learning year, a year to see how the city works and understand the budget process and the steps needed to change ordinances. Then before they know it, they are campaigning for election again.

But we’d argue, if someone has done a good job and represented the will of their constituents, they will be re-elected. They will be given another chance to continue to represent Lake Geneva.

Two years is just the right amount of time.