Dear W.C.,

I have driven past a camper for the past few weeks that is parked on the side of a dilapidated home. I have seen lights on inside of it at night even. Yesterday I noticed a woman outside hanging laundry on a line by the camper while two children were playing nearby. I am worried that they might be living in the camper. It is one of those pop-up kinds that has a tent on top and it cannot be very safe to live in. I am worried she may feel frightened if I stop by to ask questions. Is there any way you could check on them to see if they need some help?

Dear Readers,

I drove to the address the letter writer had shared. As I drove by slowly, it seemed no one was there at the time. I noticed the old chairs and table outside and a grill. Also, there were a few children’s toys lined up neatly alongside the camper. I would go on another visit I had planned that day and return later.

When I returned a few hours later I knew someone was now there as I saw the woman and children go inside the camper when I pulled up to the house and stopped. It was quiet when I approached. When no one answered my first knock on the camper door I asked through the canvas side, “Is anyone home? This is Sal from The Time is Now to Help. A neighbor has been worried about you and asked me to check in.” With that the woman replied, without opening the camper door, “How do I know you are who you say you are?” I held up my identification and a copy of the newspaper showing my picture by our column. She looked through the screen opening and confirmed I was who I said. With that she opened the door and went outside. She firmly told the children to stay inside while we talked.

After introducing ourselves, I learned her name and the ages of her children. I asked if she was in fact living in the camper as the neighbor had thought. I could see the woman’s discomfort as she finally admitted they were living in the camper. I asked about the living arrangements and learned the old rundown house belonged to a family member who was letting them live there if they paid the utility bills. The house was full of mold and rodents so she could not live there with her children. The camper had been in the garage and since they had nowhere else to go it had become their temporary shelter. The mother put the emphasis on temporary, but I knew she was in a financial situation that would make it impossible to ever save up enough for a security deposit elsewhere.

I asked how they cooked and took care of their personal hygiene. The mother showed me the back entrance of the home that had a laundry room/bathroom combination. It was the only room she allowed the children to go in but even that held the smell of mold and rodents. I felt sick inside knowing these fellow creations were living this way.

We immediately went back outside to welcome fresh air and she showed me the small refrigerator in the garage that held very little food. Everything was cooked on the grill or in a microwave that sat on a work bench next to the refrigerator.

We sat down to talk at the table I had seen earlier, and she told me how they had ended up living in these conditions. I listened as she told me about a relationship that had turned violent. She had nowhere else to go and lived in fear that they would be found while living in the unsafe camper. I provided referrals to several organizations for women but also knew we would need to get them into safe shelter immediately.

The mother finally had the children come outside and meet me. They looked clean and healthy and were curious about why I was there. I explained I had come to help them find a new place to live. They said, “It was fun living in the camper for a few days, but we would really like to have a real bed and a bathroom again. It’s scary at night and during storms.” I assured them we would find a place to live that was safe and where they would have their own beds.

That evening they moved into a motel room while the mother and a volunteer searched for rentals. After several weeks, a safe and affordable rental was found. In that time the mother also found a job and applied for other assistance that would help them get on their feet. We provided the first month’s rent and security deposit, gift cards for food, toiletries and household necessities, new beds, and gas for her commute to her new job.

Thanks to the observant and caring neighbor this mother and children no longer are living in fear and in poverty. The mother has been consistently working and supporting her family. Thank you and God Bless you for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: Carolyn J. Gable Foundation, Kune’s Family Foundation, The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Rita O’Brien, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Thomas Getzen, Paper Dolls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Albert Burnell, George and Leah Rozhon, Schrab and Deborah Irani, Beth and Jody Rendall, Peter and Pamela Russell, John and Marian McClellan, J.N. Hackman, St. Johns Lutheran Church, William and Jean Isaacson, James and Susan Kandler, Charles and Kathleen Heinz, Judith Caputo, Stanley Roelker, Nancy Ferguson, Denise Hubbard, Bob and Millie McCormick, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: The Dimiceli Family and Lake Geneva Area Realty in loving memory of Elmer “Deda” Lee Hayles. Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, Bryan E., and Ellie.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022