Dear W.C.,

My heart is breaking as I write this letter asking for your help. I am 72 years old and for the past four months my daughter and two grandchildren have been living with me. They moved in when my daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer and going through chemotherapy. She was too debilitated to go to work and needed help with the children. They are old enough to care for themselves but still need guidance and supervision at 13 and 15 years old. My daughter found her cancer at a late stage as she was always so busy with work and the kids she kept putting off her doctor’s appointments. This week we found out her cancer has spread, and they want to do another round of treatments and possibly another surgery even though the doctor told us it is more or less a losing battle. My daughter has chosen to not go through anymore treatment as it was so difficult last time, she barely survived, and she does not want her last days to be feeling sick all the time. It is hard for me to ask for help, but we are really struggling right now. I have been buying all the food and driving my daughter to her medical appointments. The children need new beds as their old ones were broken and too small for them. I am behind in my utilities due to the added expenses. The check engine light is on on my car and one of my tires keeps losing air. It feels like this is more than I can bear right now. Even if you are unable to help us, I would love to be able to talk to you.

Dear Readers,

Sometimes life does seem to give us more than we can bear, but sometimes it also brings the right people into your path when needed most. I hoped my phone call to this grandmother would bring some comfort and ease during such a tragic time.

I could tell the grandmother was desperate for someone to talk to about their situation. She immediately began to cry when she described all her daughter had endured so far and what they had yet to face. Losing a child, no matter their age, is one of the most feared things for most parents, and here this grandmother was about to go through it. She asked if I would pray with her and that seemed to calm her and bring some peace.

We talked about her faith and how she could use that to help bring comfort during those difficult days. We then talked about her grandchildren and how they were getting through. The grandmother had taken great care in shielding them from the hardest parts of their mother’s illness. She said, “I don’t want that to be their last memory of her. I want them to remember when she was the best Mom in the world.”

I asked about the needs of the children, and we put together a list of what they needed. This list included food, shoes, clothing, new beds, bedding and toiletries. The mother had not been working for six months at this point so there had not been enough money to purchase any of these items in addition to her medications and other expenses. The grandmother lived on Social Security and had already used what little she had saved to help her daughter.

We reviewed their budget and overdue bills. In order to prevent utility disconnection, we would pay their overdue bill and pay an advance on future usage. We also would have the grandmother’s car checked thoroughly to ensure safe transportation to future medical appointments. Even though the daughter had chosen to forego invasive treatments she still needed to be checked regularly. New tires would be added as not only was there a leak in one tire, but all the tires were also in terrible condition.

When we finished our budget review the grandmother began to cry again. I could feel her heartbreak over the phone. I asked how her daughter was at this moment, and she said, “She is having a better day. She has less pain.” We talked about living in that moment and cherishing the good days. She promised she would work on that and embracing every moment she could to love her daughter and now finish the job of parenting her two grandchildren that her daughter had so wonderfully started. That along with her faith and a helping hand from all of us is what has given this grandmother the strength to carry on.

A few weeks later the grandmother called me to provide an update. Her daughter is continuing to have some good days and the grandmother shared those cherished memories with me. She told me how thankful they are for the car repairs and new tires that will provide them safe transportation. The children loved their new beds and the grandmother even laughed as she said they no longer fought going to bed at night. They also greatly appreciated the new clothes, shoes and other personal items they were able to pick out on their own with the gift cards we provided. She cried tears of gratitude over the good food we provided that has helped her daughter be able to pick what she is able to eat. We ended our call with a prayer of gratitude for all of “You” and the relief from poverty we have all provided during this difficult time.

Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life-changing poverty relief that brings happy tears of relief, relief from the worry, hunger, and stress of poverty. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

