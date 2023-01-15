Time Is Now: Grief-stricken senior fears losing home to second mortgage

Dear W.C.,

This past year has been very difficult. I am a senior woman who lost my only son in a car accident last February and my 81-year-old husband in March due to a heart attack. I am convinced he died of a broken heart as our grief was so great. I did not have the funds to pay for both funerals and I was so distraught I took out a second mortgage on my house. I know now that it was the wrong thing to do. My husband had always told me to never take a second mortgage out on the house and now I know why. Now I am unable to pay my property taxes and I will lose my house if they are not paid. It has been a downward spiral all year for me. I am praying you can help me with the property taxes as I have no where else to go and no family to turn to.

Dear Readers,

I contacted the distraught senior woman to talk about all she had been going through this past year. I hoped we would be able to help her start the new year without the additional stress she was enduring due to the fear of losing her home.

After our introductions the woman quickly opened up about the painful year she had endured and the loss of her son and husband. Her grief was still sharp and fresh. I could easily see how she would have not been in the best state of mind when she had decided to take out a second mortgage. She admitted she had not thought it through completely, but at the time it had seemed like the only way she could pay for two funerals, a new furnace she had to purchase last winter, and several other needed home repairs.

We discussed the woman’s home that she had shared with her husband for 40 years. It was a small older home, but it was her home. I explained to her to try and calm her fears that they do not foreclose on your home for nonpayment of property taxes for only one year, it takes four years of nonpayment. The senior woman began to cry, saying, “I didn’t listen to my husband and got the second mortgage. It continues to haunt me. I am unable to sleep with these unpaid property taxes.” The property taxes were very reasonable for this small house so I felt paying her property taxes would be the best way to ease the senior woman’s fears.

I went over the senior woman’s budget and found she would be able to make the loan payments and other bills going forward with our assistance in paying her property taxes. This alone made a big improvement in her budget.

The sweet woman cried fresh tears of relief as I went over the plan I put together. She said, “I had asked for help with my property taxes, but I never truly believed you would be able to help me with that. I have not felt this relief from stress and worry in a long time.”

It is such a relief for this senior woman to begin the new year without the additional stress and worry that only enhanced her grief. Thanks to our assistance she will be able to pay her bills going forward and with my encouragement she has even made a commitment to return to volunteering like she did before the loss of her family. She also would be joining a grief support group to help her continue her journey to healing. We ended our call with a prayer for healing and thanks for all of “You” who make our good works possible.

We are blessed and happy to announce we have successfully matched the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant. We are busy using these funds to provide desperately needed poverty relief to many people in our communities. We will soon share with you where every penny is being spent to provide food, rent assistance, utility assistance, toiletries, household necessities, car repairs and much more to remove the pains of poverty. Thank you and God Bless you for making this matching grant a success!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization.

