Dear W.C.,

Two years ago, while on my way to work I was hit by a drunk driver. They totaled my car, and everything has been a struggle since that day. I was taken to the hospital with head and back injuries and a broken ankle. The drunk driver did not have insurance and walked away from the accident without an injury. I spent two years going through surgeries, intense pain, physical therapy and many missed days at work. I was let go from my job a few months after the accident and have just recently found another good job. I used all my savings to get by but I am now out of funds and behind in my rent. I struggle to pay my bills as I had to get another car and my landlord has asked me to move out by the end of the month. I have nowhere to go and no one else to turn to as my family is all gone.

Dear Readers,

Sometimes the letters I receive seem almost insurmountable, except then I think of the thousands of people we have helped over the past nearly 40 years and I know there is a reason why they reached out to us. With us working together almost nothing is insurmountable and we can bring the life changing assistance they need.

This woman was no exception as I reviewed her letter and the details it included. I would have to speak to the letter writer herself to find out more about her situation.

Our calls missed each other for a few days as she was often at work when I called, or I was helping someone else when she returned my calls. We finally caught up with each other and I began asking the list of questions I had written down for her.

These questions included asking the present state of her health, living arrangements and financial state. She shared all the details of her car accident and the long recovery it entailed. She only had liability insurance on her vehicle, so she recently had to purchase another car to get to work and her medical care. She had been cutting back in food and other necessary expenses in order to try to save up for a security deposit and first month’s rent.

Together we reviewed her budget so I would be reassured she could afford the rental she was hoping to secure. The landlord was requiring first and last month’s rent along with a security deposit. The amount required seemed impossible for her to ever save, with her car payments, insurance, and medical co-pays each month. I told the woman I would call the landlord to verify all she had told me. I also would be calling her employer to verify her employment.

After speaking to the landlord, hearing from him how the apartment would be ideal and affordable for the woman once this initial expense was paid, and learning why he required an additional month’s rent, I told the landlord we would be providing this for the woman. I also told him the woman’s budget could afford this monthly rent on her own going forward. I then called her employer and was happy to hear how pleased he was with her work performance. He was happy to have such a hard worker in this day and age.

When I called the woman back, she cried through the rest of our conversation, asking, “You are really doing this for me?” I assured her that we would not only be paying her two months rent and security deposit, but also paying two months of car payments and providing gift cards for food and gas. She was left speechless until she said, “You know this is life changing for me.” I answered, “That is just what we were trying to achieve.” Thank “You” for making our life changing assistance possible for so many people struggling in homelessness, hunger and shame.

We are presently putting all donations towards matching our new matching grant opportunity, The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant. This grant will allow us to continue our poverty relief efforts through the harsh cold winter. Thank you and the Family Foundation for your continued support of our good works!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference.

Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

