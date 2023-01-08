Time Is Now: Car repairs add to poverty-stricken grandmother's woes

Dear W.C.,

I live in a duplex. My neighbor is a woman in her early 70s that I would like to nominate for your assistance program. She is an amazing woman that is raising her three teenaged granddaughters and still works full-time. I don’t know how she does it, but I know she is struggling. Last week her car broke down when it was so cold, and I gave her a ride to work. I felt terrible seeing her struggling in the snow and ice trying to get her car started with her oldest granddaughter. She had to have it towed in for service and now she cannot pay the bill. She is very upset because the girls need some winter clothing. I stopped over today to offer some food and found her duplex very cold inside. She said she has the thermostat turned down because she is unable to keep up with the utilities with all the added expenses lately. She didn’t go into detail, but you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see the woman is having a hard time. Could you please contact her and let her know I referred her or else she may not even talk to you. She is a proud hard-working woman who is always thinking of others before herself.

Dear Readers,

I called the woman with the contact information the neighbor had provided. Just as she said, she did not answer so I left a voicemail letting her know I was calling from The Time is Now to Help thanks to the letter written to us by her caring neighbor. Within a few minutes I received a phone call in return from the grandmother.

She seemed embarrassed and asked me some questions about how our program works. I explained how we help over 600 people each year thanks to our wonderful donors and volunteers. Soon she was no longer embarrassed, just relieved we had called to possibly help.

We talked about the neighbor and the things she had observed and heard. I asked about the car and the repairs that were done. She sent me a picture of the invoice and I noted there were several other repairs that still needed to be completed. The grandmother admitted she was unable to afford any further work on her car, even when there were issues relating to their safety. I told her we would pay the car repair bill so she could get her car from the service department. Then I instructed her to take her car to our trusted car repair dealership to have it evaluated there. The grandmother began to cry as she had already missed much needed days at work or had to ask the neighbor for rides when she knew they did not have the time or money for gas. This would be a huge relief for this overworked and overstressed grandmother.

The woman filled me in on why she was raising her grandchildren, substance abuse by the children’s parents and abandonment played a large part in her decision to take on this responsibility three years ago. I commended her on being such a wonderful caring grandmother.

I asked about their lack of heat and food insecurity. The grandmother admitted to turning her thermostat dangerously low. Once she promised she would not use this drastic of a measure in the future, I promised to pay her overdue utilities and some into the future. I also promised to include gift cards for much needed and appreciated food, toiletries and winter clothing for the granddaughters. This time the grandmother sobbed tears of relief as we removed their very real pains of poverty. Thank you for allowing us to bless this family with poverty relief that will get this grandmothers budget back on track and carry them for several months safely into the new year.

We are past the halfway mark for the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant. Please donate knowing every penny of your donation will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling your donation, and 100% will be used to provide poverty relief in our communities. These funds are needed for the many people turning to us during the harsh winter months that are upon on. Thank you and God Bless you!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization.

