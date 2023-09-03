Dear W.C.,

I am writing to The Time is Now to Help to request assistance for my mother. She suffered an aneurysm and a stroke a year ago and is lucky to be alive. She was in a coma in the ICU for over a month, and when she woke from the coma, she was moved to a rehab facility.

After six weeks in the rehab facility, they released her to my care. I was living out of state at the time, so I had to quit my job and move to Wisconsin to care for her full-time. While she has made many strides in her abilities, including learning how to eat again and speak, she has not been able to learn to walk again.

I sold my car and personal belongings to purchase a wheelchair accessible van so I could get her to all her therapies and medical appointments. Having our own transportation made a world of difference in her attitude and progress. Before the van, we were always waiting for transportation to pick her up, and she could not come with me to grocery shopping or to visit family in my car as I could not lift her.

Last week, the van broke down and the quote for the repair is much more than we can afford. I used every penny I had to move here, purchase most of her medical equipment and purchase this van for my mother. She lives on a very small, fixed income and struggles to even keep up with her daily necessities, much less an expensive van repair.

My mother has been a hard worker her whole life, and at only 60 years old, I hope she has many years left. I don’t want those years to be filled with depression and struggle. I have applied for all available assistance elsewhere and you are our last resort. Thank you for your consideration of my request.

Dear Readers,

I have been helping several people this year obtain wheelchair-accessible vans. Vans are very hard to find right now, and the cost of conversion and repairs can be astronomical. Since this van was already converted and the wheelchair accessible features were in good working order, I hoped this van was worth any repairs it would need to the engine.

After speaking to the daughter, I made arrangements for the van to be towed in for a quote from one of our trusted mechanics. Their findings matched what had already been quoted for the repair, but their costs were much more reasonable. I do not know how anyone in good consciousness could try to profit from this mother and daughter. With the mother in her wheelchair and unable to move, and the daughter struggling to help her mother remain mobile, I was shocked by the quote their car repair shop had given them.

I met the daughter in the parking lot of their apartment and together we looked over the van. It was older but was low miles and the body and interior were in good condition. The mother was outside as well, and I could see how she hungered for conversation. She cried about her inability to get to her last doctor’s appointment when the medical transport had not shown up on time. She also was extremely sad over not being able to visit her elderly mother or other family members. We all talked around the van as I texted photos and details to the mechanic. We decided to have the van towed in for a thorough review.

With that completed, the women invited me inside to their apartment. The daughter pushed her mother inside, in her wheelchair, and I followed them both inside. After a brief tour of the small apartment, I saw all the necessary equipment the daughter had purchased to help with the care of her mother. I knew that would cause financial hardship for most people. After we reviewed their budget, I found they were making payments on some of the purchased medical equipment. These payments were making it difficult for them to purchase sufficient food and other daily necessities.

We would pay three months’ rent and their outstanding utility bill to allow the daughter to use those funds to pay off the remaining medical equipment loans. We would also provide gift cards for food, toiletries and other household necessities they had been living without for the past month. Once we received the more reasonable quote for the repair on the wheelchair-accessible van, I approved the repairs that were needed.

With this assistance, this caring daughter and her mother would no longer cry in frustration due to the inability to get to medical care. They would no longer cry tears of fear and hunger due to poverty. Thanks to our assistance her medical care would not be fraught with worry over transportation and a lack of daily necessities. This mother and daughter are happy to share daily life together now and visit family regularly to improve their mental and physical health.

Thank you and God Bless you for making this and all our assistance possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

