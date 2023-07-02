We are happy to share that we have successfully matched the Carolyn J. Gable $25,000 Matching Grant. We are working hard to provide much needed poverty relief to many fellow creations in need. Every day we are answering letters, emails and phone calls as we research each request and work out a plan to ease the pains of poverty. We cannot wait to share with Carolyn Gable and all of you how every penny of your donations was used to provide a helping hand up to our neighbors in need.

Dear W.C.,

My mother and I desperately need your help. I am my elderly mother’s caregiver, and we were living with my boyfriend for the past three years. We were never married as I am older and have already been through a bad divorce years ago, so I did not think getting married was necessary. It turns out I was wrong as my boyfriend up and left us with the rent and utilities unpaid. I had no idea he was that far behind in paying the bills as we were splitting the bills and I paid my boyfriend our portion because they were all in his name. The landlord has been sympathetic and has a smaller rental we can move into that would be more affordable, but he needs me to still pay our one-month overdue rent and a security deposit for the new apartment. We have nowhere else to go so this would solve a lot of our worries. I do not have the money to pay these bills because I had already given the money to my boyfriend thinking he would pay the bills. Not only am I hurt, angry and afraid, I feel stupid to have allowed my mother and I to end up in this situation. I will never trust anyone to pay my bills again in the future. It was a terrible lesson to learn.

Dear Readers,

I decided to pay a visit to this woman and her mother. I had a feeling there could be more to their story.

When I arrived at the apartment I was met by an elderly woman and her daughter. The resemblance was remarkable between the two women. They were walking outdoors as the elderly woman cautiously pushed a walker.

I introduced myself to both women and we slowly walked together into the apartment building. They had a first-floor apartment that was just down the hall from the soon to be available smaller apartment they hoped to be able to move into. The daughter pointed it out to me as we walked past.

When we arrived at the apartment the daughter helped her mother remove her jacket and into a chair. Only when the mother was comfortable did we finally sit to talk together.

After learning more about her situation and having a look around the apartment, I could see the boyfriend had not left much behind. He had moved out while the daughter was at the doctor with her mother, taking a lot of the furniture, some of the mother’s prized keepsakes and even the little cash she had in her dresser drawer. The daughter cried tears of embarrassment and pain as she said, “I just did not see this coming. I know he likes to gamble but I thought we had a good relationship. How could I be so wrong about him.”

We made a new budget for the two women and were relieved to see they would be able to afford the lower rent in the smaller apartment. They would not be able to pay off the overdue rent and utilities or pay for food for the next few weeks without our help. If the daughter had not turned to The Time is Now to Help for assistance, they would have most likely been evicted and gone hungry. Again, the daughter shared her shame over trusting a man that had left them in poverty without even caring about her elderly mother.

After speaking with the women, I called the landlord. I was happy he was willing to forgo a new security deposit for the smaller apartment if the women were able to pay two months of rent upfront. We provided this for them and paid their overdue utilities so she could get the new utility account open in her name. We also provided gift cards for food and toiletries to get them through this difficult month. This brought an audible sigh of relief and tears from both women when I shared the news of how we would help.

Now that the two women have moved into the smaller apartment, and they are strictly following their new budget, the daughter has been able to let go of the past. She let go of the shame and betrayal she felt when we first met. She has replaced those feelings with a necessary caution that will help to keep them safe going forward.

As we continue to provide assistance, thanks to the Carolyn J. Gable $25,000 Matching Grant and all of your matching donations, we thank you and God Bless you for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

