The Summer Solstice, June 21, has come and gone and summer has officially begun. The next major holiday down the pike is the Fourth of July which is officially known as Independence Day. For Canadians their next holiday is Canada Day, July 1, which commemorates the founding of the Canadian Federation in 1867.

In Lake Geneva the Fourth of July is not celebrated with the same fervor as is Memorial Day. There are no big parades or other celebrations on the Fourth of July except a children’s parade from Eastview School to the home of the American Legion on Henry Street, which was once the Third Ward School.

On the Fourth of July, Lake Geneva residents must drive to Fontana if they wish to watch the spectacular evening fireworks there. During the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, however, the Fourth of July was heavily celebrated in Lake Geneva. In Maple Park, then the city’s Public Square, hundreds of residents assembled to listen to patriotic orations by dignitaries who spoke at rostrums on a raised platform in the center of Maple Park. In those days the Fourth of July activities were organized by Lake Geneva’s Grand Army of the Republic Post, which was comprised of Civil War veterans. Patriotic orations were accompanied by a band playing patriotic music. After the program in Maple Park had concluded, residents of Lake Geneva had picnics and engaged in other festivities.

As Civil War veterans in Lake Geneva began to pass away, the Fourth of July celebrations diminished.

Tourists came to Lake Geneva during the decades following World War II where they celebrated the Fourth of July as a major holiday, especially if it fell on a Monday or Friday thus making for a three-day weekend. If the Fourth of July was on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, fewer tourists came to the city.

No matter whether the Fourth of July was part of a three-day weekend or not, for the American Legion Canteen in Library Park, where I worked during the summers from 1950 to 1960, the Fourth of July was the busiest day of the summer.

The major event in Lake Geneva that followed the Fourth of July was the Venetian Festival. Its highlight was the parade of excursion boats on the lake that included the Walworth, the Marietta, the Tilford S, the Tula, the Louise, the Polaris, the Jackie, and the Billie as well as private boats, including P. K. Wrigley’s Ada. All of the boats were festooned with bright colored lights. Following the boat parade a magnificent fireworks display lit up the night sky.

Shortly after the Venetian Festival, Labor Day arrived signaling the end of the summer in Lake Geneva. The city’s schools were back in session on the day after Labor Day.

Nine months later, another magical summer arrived.