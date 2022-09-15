From the right: Tony Evers is not an effective governor, here is why

Tony Evers is not an effective Governor and was not an effective Superintendent of Wisconsin Schools.

Under Evers’ leadership (2009 to 2019) the Department of Public Instruction failed to revoke licenses of 88 different teachers accused of immoral conduct, including several cases of blatant sexual misconduct. The teachers weren’t revoked despite notifications from school districts. Middleton-Cross Plains Associated School District even released a statement, “(Evers) clearly doesn’t believe viewing pornography in school over a prolonged period of time justifies license revocation”.

During his tenure, standardized test scores of Wisconsin students were abysmal. The Wisconsin Forward Exam of Educational Achievement for students grades 3 through 8 showed that 57.6% did not have grade level proficiency in Language Arts and 55.2% did not in math. That’s well more than half! This is despite a doubling of taxpayer support since 1970.

Despite this Evers wrote that expanding Wisconsin’s Parental School Choice was “morally wrong”. In Milwaukee nearly half of tax-supported students use options other than Milwaukee Public Schools. Nonetheless, as Governor Evers vetoed AB 970 expanding school choice. He even vetoed allowing the pupil participation rate by district to increase from 6 to 7%.

During the pandemic Evers leadership was also abysmal. Instead of working in a bipartisan manner as he had promised on the campaign trail, he excluded the legislature from response planning from the time of the first Emergency Order, closing businesses and trapping Wisconsinites at home. Though our laws demanded legislative approval to extend such orders, Evers used legal loopholes to extend them even after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared the first extension invalid.

Evers Department of Workforce Development (DWD) let tens of thousands of Wisconsinites wait months to receive pandemic unemployment benefits. CARES federal relief funds of $2 billion were not used to improve the DWD response, though the legislature urged increased staffing and hours. Evers met only once with his department head during the months of chaos, finally firing him after months of public pressure. His Public Service Commission, however, rushed to distribute CARES funds for internet access, without knowing how they were used.

Here is what Evers Wisconsin Parole Commission has done since he became Governor. He promised in 2018 that he would reduce the state’s prison population by half, but “not release violent criminals”. If he really intended to keep violent criminals locked up, he appointed the wrong Parole Commission Chairman.

Evers appointee, John Tate, had sole authority to grant paroles and he rapidly did so. In response to an open records request, a Parole Commission spread sheet shows that between 2019 and 2021 over 880 convicted criminals were put back on the streets. This includes more than 44 child rapists, more than 270 murderers or attempted murderers, even one triple murderer (Joseph Roeling paroled 6/25/21 at age 56). Most had prior parole hearings under the Walker administration but appropriately were not released.

You can review parole cases online at appsdoc.wi.gov/lop/details/details, give the name, click on “active community supervision” and then on “perform search”. The “movement” tab shows the date of parole(release). Other details are on the Wisconsin Circuit Court site (CCAP). I reviewed the case of Terrance Shaw, convicted of raping and killing Susan Erickson, a La Crosse Hospital employee. He was paroled last year and again lives in the La Crosse area. Please think of how the friends and family of Susan Erickson must feel with him living again in their midst. Shaw was given a life sentence, and but for his release on parole he would have spent “life in prison”.

Evers originally appointed John Tate in 2019. With many killers already back on our streets Evers reappointed Tate in 2021. Finally public uproar over the parole of wife killer Douglas Balsewicz led to Tate’s resignation. Tate was clearly out of line, an effective governor would have kept track of his agencies and not waited for public pressure to act.

We all know how Evers responded to the riots that devastated Kenosha. There is a pattern here, let perverted teachers keep their licenses, let violent criminals back on the streets, and let Kenosha burn.

We can and must replace Evers failed leadership with Republican Tim Michels. He has proven effective leadership- as a major in the U.S. Army, and an executive, expanding Michels Corporation with his family from a local Dodge County company with several hundred employees to an international corporation with 8000. Michels will effectively manage government agencies, expand school choice, empower parents, keep businesses open, fight crime, and keep violent criminals locked up.

Replace failed Evers, vote Tim Michels for Governor.