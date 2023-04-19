Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announced April 6 that the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has opened the application period for the annual Lt. Governors’ STEM Scholarship Program, which awards up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. Applications will be accepted until May 1, with award recipients being announced in August.

“From our youngest learners to students getting ready to graduate from high school, quality STEM education plays a critical role in our kids’ ability to adapt to the changing world around them,” Rodriguez said. “We also know that STEM education helps equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century workforce. This scholarship program is a great way to help schools provide vital STEM-related activities and to get more students excited about the ever-expanding opportunities available to them in STEM fields.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to encourage innovative STEM projects in our schools, and I encourage Wisconsin schools to apply,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. “Teaching a computer applications class was part of my course load at the beginning of my career. Seeing how much STEM education has grown since then has been inspiring, and I know providing robust STEM and computer science offerings will be critical to Wisconsin’s future success.”

NLGA will award 12 scholarships worth $10,000 total to 12 schools in 12 different states and territories. The Scholarship Program is administered by NLGA, the nonpartisan, nonprofit association for the nation’s lieutenant governors, and sponsored by ACT, the education and career readiness nonprofit.

“ACT is proud to once again sponsor this program and help ensure that every student can access a high-quality STEM education,” said ACT Chief Executive Officer Janet Godwin. “Our country and our communities need young people who are globally competitive in STEM careers, yet many students face systemic barriers to accessing rigorous education opportunities. It is essential that all students have the support and resources to fulfill their potential.”

All public, private, and Tribal schools in the 50 states and five U.S. territories are invited to apply at nlga.awardsplatform.com. Funding will be awarded to schools to support STEM-related activities, programming, curriculum, equipment, and other expenses.

“The need for increased educational opportunities in STEM is non-partisan and an area of consensus for the nation’s lieutenant governors,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart. “NLGA has adopted STEM Education as a pillar of work for the association on behalf of members, who know the importance of educating students in STEM to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Applications will be reviewed in spring/summer 2023 with award winners announced at the NLGA Annual Meeting in August 2023. Additional information on the STEM Scholarship Program, including instructions for applying, can be found at https://nlga.us/strategies/nlga-state-strategies-in-stem/.

In 19 Photos: 2022 Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade Big Foot High School eSports Teams Homecoming royalty Big Foot High School Homecoming Junior Reps A.J. Hartmann and Lishi Palmer Big Foot High School Homecoming Sophomore Reps Jake DeMarco and Eden Harvey Big Foot High School Freshman Class of 2026 Homecoming Float Big Foot High School Homecoming Freshman Reps Michael Alfano and Haylie Wanat Big Foot-Williams Bay Cross-Country Team Big Foot-Williams Bay Tennis Team Big Foot Recreation District Sharon Community School Band Big Foot High School "United We Stand" volunteer and culture club Sharon Community School Virtual Academy of Agriculture, Science and Technology charter school Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 1 Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 2 Walworth Middle School Marching Band Big Foot Wolves Youth Football & Cheerleading Reek School Band Geneva Lakes RUSH SoccerClub Fontana Falcons Marching Band performs in the 2022 Big Foot High School homecoming parade Big Foot High School Sophomore Class of 2025 homecoming float