Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, the birthplace of modern astrophysics, announced on May 10 the appointment of Dr. Amy Steele as its new Director of Astronomy and Research.

Coming to Yerkes from the Trottier Space Institute in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Steele studies the building blocks of planets living around stars like our sun that have reached the final phase of their lives. She will begin her role in June, reporting to Yerkes' Montgomery Foundation Deputy Director and Head of Science and Education Dr. Amanda Bauer.

“The opportunity to lead the direction of astronomy and research at Yerkes is a dream come true for me as an astronomer,” Steele said. “It is an honor to be able to work alongside an adventurous and passionate team who share the same love for this observatory and communion with the night sky. I am truly excited to collaborate with my colleagues and the Yerkes Future Foundation to inspire astronomers young and old, near and far, to follow their curiosity and chase their dreams."

Yerkes Future Foundation, the nonprofit which took ownership of the heralded observatory three years ago, is excited to begin scientific research under Steele's leadership with her dedication to innovation, accessibility and inclusion.

“Amy has used telescopes all over the world and in space, so she brings a deep well of creative ideas to Yerkes," Bauer said. "We are looking to Amy to reactivate research and fill the Observatory’s halls with astronomers of all types and ages. She has big plans for us and we’re excited to see where we’ll go.”

Added Executive Director Dennis Kois, “I couldn’t be more excited to bring an astronomer of Dr. Steele’s caliber and expansive vision to Yerkes and to Wisconsin. We hope to be a model nationally for inclusive leadership in the sciences, a goal that Dr. Bauer and Dr. Steele share and will help advance.”

Steele is a graduate of Williams College and earned her Master’s Degree from Wesleyan University. She completed her Doctoral studies at the University of Maryland and went on to do research at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) where she analyzed the potential building blocks of Earth-like exoplanets.

Yerkes Observatory, known globally as the birthplace of modern astrophysics, is home to the world’s largest refracting telescope. Since 1897, the observatory has welcomed world-renowned astronomers, astronauts, Nobel Prize winners, scientists and educators. Located on Geneva Lake in Williams Bay, Yerkes Observatory is surrounded by 50 acres of accredited arboretum designed by the legendary Olmsted firm.

The observatory facility houses the 40-inch Great Refractor, two modern robotic telescopes (40-inch and 24-inch reflectors) still actively used for research, several laboratories and darkrooms, and a glass-plate library of 180,000 images currently being digitized for research in partnership with the University of Chicago.

In 2020, Yerkes Future Foundation assumed long-term stewardship for preserving and expanding the observatory. The community-based foundation has invested significantly in restoring the international science landmark, launching an initial $25 million campaign to restore and maximize the observatory’s potential to contribute to global science and educational initiatives.

Yerkes Observatory has a 125-year history of leading science, research, engineerin, and astrophysics initiatives that have transcended generations and been cited in international scientific literature more than 10,000 times. Renowned astronomer and University of Chicago professor George Ellery Hale envisioned and directed Yerkes Observatory, which opened in 1897. The Observatory’s laboratories produced the High-Resolution Airborne Wideband Camera (HAWC) for NASA in 2012.

Noteworthy astronomers and scientists who have walked the observatory’s halls include Edwin Hubble, E.E. Barnard, Otto Struve, Gerard Kuiper, William Morgan, Carl Sagan, and NASA's first Chief of Astronomy, Nancy Grace Roman. This list also includes Nobel Prize winners Albert Einstein, Tsung-Dao Lee, Gerhard Herzberg, and Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

