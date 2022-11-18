"Wisconsin Waters" theme announced for the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree; Students, families invited to create ornaments for tree

Gov. Tony Evers recently announced “Wisconsin Waters” as the theme for the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree.

“From the first Indigenous people who hunted and gathered in our freshwater sources before Wisconsin became a state, to our farmers who have been the backbone of our economy for generations, to our proud maritime and shipbuilding history, to our outdoor recreators and anglers hoping to hook one of our mammoth Lake Sturgeon and Muskies, water has always been essential for our way of life here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “So when it comes to our waterways, we’ve got a lot to celebrate - and that means we have a lot to protect, too!”

The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout the holiday season and serves as a centerpiece of festivity for those visiting and working at the Capitol Building.

Each year, the Capitol Holiday Tree is decorated with handmade ornaments from kids, students and families from every corner of the state. This year, students are encouraged to explore Wisconsin’s waterways for inspiration, including the wildlife that call the state’s waterways home, Wisconsin’s rich maritime history, and the recreational and outdoor activities enjoyed by Wisconsinites across the state, like fishing and boating.

All students and families are welcome to submit ornaments celebrating “Wisconsin Waters” and should mail ornaments by Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Emily Gorman, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Facilities and Transportation Services, 17 W. Main St., Suite 119, Madison, WI 53703

Students are asked to make ornaments from non-breakable material. They must be strong enough to hold up during shipping and to be handled while the tree is being decorated. It is recommended students do not use fragile items or paper cutouts that may tear easily and that ornaments are 4-6 inches in size and are made from a color that contrasts with the color of the tree so they can easily be seen and enjoyed by all visitors. Please attach a ten-inch loop of ribbon or string from which each ornament will hang.

For ornament-related questions, contact the Facilities Management Information Center at 608-266-1485.

Please note that ornaments will not be returned.

Tour the Capitol

The Wisconsin Capitol Building is located at 2 E. Main St. in Madison. Building hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free tours are offered daily, except on New Year's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Tours start at the information desk Monday through Saturday at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.; and Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Plan on spending 45-55 minutes for a tour. Groups of ten or more can make an online reservation for a tour of the State Capitol at https://tours.wisconsin.gov/ or call (608) 266-0382.

Wheelchair-accessible entrances are located between the wings of the capitol. Elevators are available up to the fourth floor.

See http://tours.wisconsin.gov for more information. Information on parking near the capitol is available at the City of Madison website at https://www.cityofmadison.com/parking-utility/garages-lots.