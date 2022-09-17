Wisconsin 4-H clubs to create newest Cedar Crest ice cream flavor; Contest entries now being accepted

Cedar Crest Ice Cream, headquartered in Cedarburg, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have again teamed up to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs.

More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a flavor description and interesting flavor name.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries. Five finalists are selected, with one flavor awarded top honors and $500.

According to Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available in parlors that scoop Cedar Crest Ice Cream next July,” she said.

All five finalists will also receive an ice cream party for their 4-H club.

Recent winning flavors of the annual contest include Big Muddy, created by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club; and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. This year’s winning flavor was Haystack, was created by the Knellsville 4-H Club in Ozaukee County.

“Cedar Crest Ice Cream is known for its variety of flavors,” said Robert Kohlwey, vice president of sales for Cedar Crest Ice Cream. “It is a real joy to see the imaginative flavor ideas submitted by young people across the state.”

Cedar Crest manufacturers more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc plant, and distributes products in parlors and retail locations in Wisconsin and beyond. Several of the flavors now in regular production, including Wisconsin Campfire S’mores and Big Muddy, are a result of the contest.

More information and the entry form are available at www.cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by Nov. 15, 2022.

The winner will be announced in early 2023.

Based in Madison, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state.

More information about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is available at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.