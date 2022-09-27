Williams Bay proposes rule limiting number of dogs and cats residents can own

Looking to address concerns regarding the number of cats and dogs that can be kept by individuals living in Williams Bay, village trustees held a first reading Sept. 19 on proposed ordinance changes that would limit the number of permitted dogs and cats.

Ordinance 2022-13, slated for a future second reading and board vote, would repeal Sections 136-11, 136-17, 136-20 and 136-21 of the Code of Ordinance of the Village of Williams Bay and replace it with a new Section 136-11 limiting the number of cats and dogs allowed to be kept in any residential unit and/or residential parcel within the Village of Williams Bay.

Declaring "the keeping of a large number of dogs and cats ... a public nuisance," as "the keeping of a large number of dogs and cats within the Village of Williams Bay for a considerable period of time detracts from and, in many instances, is detrimental to healthful and comfortable life in such areas," under proposed Ordinance 2022-13 "no person or family shall own, harbor or keep in its possession more than three dogs and three cats for a total combination of no more than six such animals in any residential unit and/or on any residential parcel, except that a litter of pups or kittens or a portion of a littler may be kept for not more than four months from birth."

Under the proposed ordinance, a grandfather clause would waive the limits for those already in possession of more than the allowed number of dogs and cats "upon proof satisfactory to the Chief of Police or Code Enforcement Officer as to those dogs or cats in the possession of a person or family prior to the effective date of this section ... that such dogs and/or cats are not of such number or condition as to be detrimental to the health and welfare of such person or family, to residents of neighboring properties or to the animals themselves."

Under Ordinance 2022-13, if passed, violators would be subject to penalties as provided in Section 1-4 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances, with each day that a violation exists constituting a separate violation.

UTV purchase approved

The village board gave its not-to-exceed $50,000 approval to a Williams Bay Fire Department request to purchase and equip a fire/rescue utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The purchase will include a 2022 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Northstar UTV, along with a 2023 Legend aluminum trailer, from Elkhorn-based A+ Power Sports in a "ghost white metallic" finish.

As planned, the UTV's add-on skid unit from Orleans, Vt.-based Kimtek Corp. will be outfitted with a Firelite Transport Deluxe FDH-203 UTV bed insert with a 6.5 h.p. Darley-Davey Honda high pressure firefighting water pump, a Hannay 4000 Series manual crank hose reel, and a top-fill poly-lined water tank. Above a hose storage area with tailgate, the skid unit also includes a patient rescue area to secure a longboard backboard or stokes basket.

Costs for the purchases are being funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies dedicated for protective services and allocated funds from the Wisconsin 2% Fire Dues Payments Program, overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS).

Every year, all insurers conducting fire insurance business in Wisconsin must pay the state 2% of all premiums they have collected for insurance loss by fire. Cities, villages, or towns with a fire department are eligible to receive a portion of the 2% fire dues, provided the fire departments meet eligibility criteria.

Each qualifying municipality is generally entitled to a proportionate share of the fire dues based on the equalized valuation of its real property improvements.

A fire department may utilize fire dues only for the following purposes: Purchasing fire protection equipment; performing fire inspection and public education; training firefighters and inspectors; or funding pension funds or other special funds for disabled or superannuated firefighters.

Referendum update

Village Administrator Becky Tobin updated trustees on the village's progress on its EMS referendum marketing deadline in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 fall general election ballot.

For the purpose of providing the village with 24-hour emergency medical services, the Village of Williams Bay is seeking voter approval to exceed its state-mandated levy limit for the next fiscal year, 2023, by a total of 31.120%, which results in a levy of $3,910,373, and on an ongoing basis, including the increase of $928,077 for each fiscal year going forward.

Completed tasks to date, Tobin said, included the purchase of a dedicated website domain and establishing a website (https://williamsbayyes4ems.org/), setting up a dedicated Facebook page, finalizing campaign graphics and slogans, ordering a banner and yard signs, and issuing a press release.

The press release was published in the Lake Geneva Regional News on Sept. 21 and the banner has been installed on the Williams Bay Fire Department building on State Highway 67 at the downtown corner of Geneva Street and Elkhorn Road. Yard signs are in the process of being distributed to parties interested in promoting the EMS referendum.

EMS referendum marketing tasks in process, Tobin said, include creation of a social media campaign, creation of EMS referendum FAQ's and the creation of a first mailer.

Among the EMS referendum campaign timeline tasks taken up by the village board on Sept. 19 was the setting of dates for informational town hall meetings, which were set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., at Lions Fieldhouse, 310 Elkhorn Rd., and Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St.

Other news

In other developments at the Sept. 19 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved a management plan policy for performing a performance evaluation review for Village Administrator Becky Tobin. Finance and Personnel Committee Chairman Lowell Wright said the performance review, which closely resembles that being used by Walworth County, will be conducted by the end of the year.

Approved a park use and policy contract for the Williams Bay Lions Club's Nick Caselli Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edgewater Park. Around 300-500 people are expected to attend the open-to-the-public event, which is anticipated to feature 100-150 show cars, music and food and beer sales.

Approved a park use and policy contract for Calvary Community Church's Harvest Fest at Edgewater Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. Around 150 are expected to attend the open-to-the-public event, which is slated to include games geared to children and families with small prizes of candy or toys, with free food and hot drinks of apple cider and coffee.