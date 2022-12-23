Williams Bay budget passes; Board sets $3,910,373 property tax levy

Williams Bay trustees unanimously approved passage of the village’s 2023 budget, inclusive of a referendum-approved increase in property taxes for enhanced 24-hour paramedic-level emergency medical services (EMS) contracted from the neighboring Village of Fontana.

“We have worked with the Finance Committee and we had a lot of very productive meetings,” said Village Treasurer Lori Peternell. “I think that process went very well. And we had input from our department heads, which also helped. It was a very easy process again this year.”

Trustee Jim D’Alessandro praised the work of fellow trustee Lowell Wright, chairman of the board’s Finance Committee, for his role in the budget process.

“I want to give our Finance chair Lowell Wright a lot of credit,” he said. “He’s the right man for the right job on the board. He did a great job.”

Peternell agreed.

“He made it easy,” she said. “The whole Finance Committee deserves credit for a great job.”

Members of the Finance Committee include trustees Wright, D’Alessandro and Robert Umans.

Budget hearing heldAt a sparsely-attended 14-minute public budget hearing on Dec. 5, Peternell outlined the village’s proposed 2023 budget, inclusive of $7,574,995 in planned expenditures more than offset by a projected surplus $7,751,080 in revenues. If those projections hold, the village’s total fund balance is expected to grow slightly from $5,207,582 to $5,383,667 by Dec. 31, 2023.

The board’s Dec. 5 approval of the $3,910,373 property tax levy for 2023, up 41.99% from the current $2,753,886 levy, is inclusive of the Nov. 8 elector-approved EMS funding referendum, which calls for an ongoing $928,077 annual levy above state-imposed property tax levy limits.

Due to an increase in equalized property valuation within the village to over $1 billion for the first time, along with reassessments, the property tax mill rate in Williams Bay is set to decline to $3.46 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, down from the current $3.60 mill rate and the lowest level since the village approved a $3.45 mill rate in 2017.

“We are all very happy to see that,” Peternell said of the reduced mill rate.

Under the approved $3.46 mill rate, a home assessed at $350,000 will pay approximately $1,211 in village property taxes—$3.31 per day—for village services.

Peternell detailed tax levy-supported capital projects budgeted for 2023, including $500,000 for the State Hwy. 67 reconstruction project, $250,000 for new tennis and basketball courts, $200,000 for three new playgrounds, $110,995 for a new ambulance, $100,000 for Lions Club Fieldhouse improvements, $85,000 for a new police department command vehicle, $75,000 for a beach cleaner, $65,000 for a new squad car and $5,000 for Axon fleet vehicle cameras among other capital improvement projects planned by the village.

“The board has spent a lot of time and a lot of effort going through these projects, as well as our department heads,” Peternell said. “These are projects were are going to moving forward with next year.”

Budget, levy passed

Following closure of the budget hearing, the board unanimously passed Resolution R-32-22 adopting Williams Bay’s 2023 budget and establishing the new $3,910,373 property tax levy to fund the expenses of village government as contained in the 2023 annual budget.

The 2023 property tax levy is allocated as follows: General Fund levy, $2,704,336; Recycling Fund levy, $84,464; Library Fund levy, $222,112; and Debt Service Fund levy, $899,461.

“We have a budget,” said Village Board President Bill Duncan.

“You’ll see your tax bills shortly,” Peternell replied.

