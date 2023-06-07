Marking a major turning point milestone in the transition to adulthood, 61 Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 seniors filed into the school’s fieldhouse for the final time on Friday, May 26, entering as students and exiting two hours later as Bulldog alumni.

The 7 p.m. commencement ceremony opened with a greeting by District Administrator Dr. William White.

“I would like to congratulate all 61 of our graduates for achieving this wonderful milestone in their lives,” White said. “This will be the first of many...”

Student Council President Citlali Carbajal provided the student welcome address, recalling memories of the Class of 2023’s 2016-2023 journey together through Williams Bay Middle School-High School as she reflected on “the bittersweet feeling of moving on from a place like Williams Bay” and the daunting task of putting thoughts to paper to “fit fourteen years into a three minute speech.”

Principal Emily Soley-Johnson introduced Williams Bay High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Rosa Jimenez, and Class of 2023 Salutatorian Hannah Abram.

Jimenez will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, majoring in psychology. Abram will also be attending UW-Madison, majoring in environmental sciences.

Class of 2023 academic honor graduates, including National Honor Society (NHS) members, were announced by school guidance counselor Megan Williamson:

Summa Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or better were Hannah Abram (NHS), Morgan Bronson, Grace Brown (NHS), Evelyn Hamberg, Rosa Jimenez (NHS), Owen King, Henry Kwiatkowski (NHS), Anna Lock (NHS), Elizabeth Lothian, Leezy Patterson (NHS), Kacey Pietrowiak, Jesse Robison (NHS), Nicholas Schnobel (NHS), Japanese foreign exchange student Nanao Tsuruta, Samantha Thompson (NHS) and Ethan West (HS)

Magna Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 were Cheyenne Billings, Karsen Cox, Kyle Marshall (NHS), Ian McClenathan, Nadia Nateghi (NHS), Graham Oxley, Kaeden Weberpal (NHS) and Keileen Weberpal (NHS).

Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.25-3.74 were Zachary Beinetti, Emmett Clair, Oliva Gaylord, Graham Hetzler, Tajikistani foreign exchange student Diloro Izzashoeva, Isaac Lensmith, Alexander Reynolds, Elaine Robbins, Sarah Rowles and Rebekah Scott.

Said Williamson of the school’s 14 National Honor Society graduates, “These students have demonstrated and excelled in the elements of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These qualities are the foundation of the organization, which started in 1921. As graduating members, they are expected to continue to exemplify these qualities as they move on to the next stage of their lives.”

As class valedictorian, Jimenez delivered the class commencement address.

“As we move into our futures, don’t forget to choose kind and remember to dream big, aspire to succeed, and you will achieve greatness...,” she said. “We have faced new challenges within these last four years and we are certain to face more when we walk out these doors tonight. It may be scare, but rememeber that you will have support from your Bulldogs no matter what. I am beyond excited to see what we all do with our futures, as I know that whatever it its, it will be important and impactful. Tonight is a night to celebrate, because graduating high school is a grand accolade that we have all worked endlessly to achieve ... I could not be more proud. Congratulations, I wish you all the best of luck in your futures. We did it!”

Shane Cullian, a former 2016-2022 Williams Bay High School science teacher and Bulldogs basketball coach, delivered the graduation message “with a full and visibly emotional heart,” reflecting on “things I wish I knew when I was graduating high school.”

“My hope is that it provides you comfort, courage and confidence to pursue you passions while using your God-given talents for years to come...” Cullian said. “Number One — do hard things ... Number Two — don’t seek happiness, seek meaning ... Number Three — Practice gratitude and keep perspective ... Number Four — be kind, especially to those who have less than you ... It goes without saying that we live in a dynamic and ever-changing world. A world of opportunity and a world that is yours to change, so long as you ... do hard things, seek meaning, practice gratitude and be kind to others ... If you can have such a profound impact in one person’s life, imagine the influence you’ll have on our world of tomorrow. Sit up straight, take a deep breath and smile, know that you can go the distance, wherever that may lead. Forever a Bulldog and forever in your service, I send you nothing but love and best wishes. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 — and Go Dawgs!”

Musical presentations at the commencement ceremony included Sir Edward Elgar’s traditional circa-1901 commencement march, “Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1,” and Karl L. King’s “The Walking Frog,” by the Concert Band under the direction of band teacher Nate Weirick, and Pink Zebra’s “I See Colors,” by the school choir under the direction of choral teacher Jessica Miles.

Student Council Treasurer Jesse Robison, a future UW-Madison civil engineering major, announced the Class of 2023 gift to Williams Bay High School from leftover class fundraising monies — an interactive whiteboard for the high school hallway.

Presiding over the presentation of diplomas to Class of 2022 graduates were Williams Bay High School Principal Emily Soley-Johnson, Williams Bay Board of Education President Jack Lothian, and Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. William White.

Graduating Class of 2023 seniors receiving diplomas were Hannah Abram, UW-Madison, environmental studies; Zachary Stephen Beinetti, UW-Whitewater, environmental science; Cheyenne Billings, Carthage College, psychology; Morgan Grace Bronson, The Carlton School of Business at The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Grace Barbara Brown, Black Hawk Technical College, dental hygiene; Courtney Marie Budych, workforce; Stella Marie Bushey, UW-Milwaukee; Citlali Melany Carbajal Castaneda, Marist College-Florence Campus, fashion design; Emmett Clair, University of Indiana, finance; Karsen Ray Cox, university; Ev Duvall, gap year focusing on art; Jose Espinoza, undecided; Kyra Renee Frederick, university, art education; Olivia Gaylord, Gateway Technical College, nursing; Alexander Gumble, Madison Area Technical College, graphic design; Evelyn Hamberg, Marquette University, pre-med; Graham Bleu Hetzler, Purdue University; Bridget Higgins, UW-Superior; Margaret Higgins, UW-Superior, exercise science; Diloro Izzatshoeva, college in Tajikistan; Gabriel Jackson, workforce; Toby Michael Janssen, UW-Milwaukee, film; Rosa Emilia Jimenez, UW-Madison, psychology; Owen King, University of Virginia; Adam George Kirby, workforce; Henry Alexander Kwiatkowski, UW-Madison, engineering; Isaac Lensmith, workforce and taking business classes to start a coffee shop business; Anna Lauren Lock, UW-Eau Claire, English with critical studies in literature, cultures and film; Kasen W. Lopez, workforce; Elizabeth Lothian, Marquette University, biomedical engineering; Kyle Robert Marshall, UW-Milwaukee, mechanical engineering; Ian Robert Pack McClenathan, UW-Madison, agriculture and applied economics; Tyler Michael McKean, workforce; Nadia Helen Nateghi, UW-Madison; Graham Michael Oxley, UW-Whitewater, instrumental music and music education; Leeza Patterson, UW-Madison, nursing; Mikhael Perez, worforce; Kacey Marie Pietrowiak, UW-Whitewater, elementary education; Amber Kaleigh Quinn, gap year before enrolling at Gateway Technical College to study nursing; Kelton David Randall; Alexander Scott Reynolds, UW-Whitewater, then going into clinical therapy and founding a game development firm focused on creating games that serve as effective coping mechanisms for depression; Dominic Michael Robbins, Madison College, business management; Elaine Robbins, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, business and marketing; Jesse Robison, UW-Madison, civil engineering; Sarah Elizabeth Rowles, moving out of state to work for her cousin’s event planning business; Ohin Joseph Schlesner, gap year; Nicholas Schnobel, UW-Madison, electrical engineering; Rebekah Renae Scott, Wisconsin Lutheran College, physical therapy; Dion Ulysses Soto, take classes to earn CDL and start truck driving; Degarya Sumiejski, studying aquaculture to become a fish farmer; Samantha Jean Thompson, attending four-year university and double majoring in musical theatre and music education; Nanao Tsurata, going back to Japan and spending 2-1/2 more years in high school, with the hope of returning to the U.S. for college; Elian Antonio Valadez,workforce; Madilynn VanDeBogert; Gabriel Vega; Kaeden Weberpal, UW-Platteville, mechanical engineering; Keileen Weberpal, University of Tampa, international relations and international law; Ethan C. West, UW-Madison, communications; Garett Nicholas Wnek, workforce; and Kyra Peace Wolworth.

Scholarships announced, awarded

As part of the commencement ceremony, scholarship awards for Class of 2023 seniors were announced as follows:

Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship — Rosa Jimenez.

Herb Kohl Academic Scholarship — Liz Lothian.

Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship — Kacey Pietrowiak.

Aurora Lakeland Medical Scholarships — Ev Hamberg and Leeza Patterson.

Kikkoman Scholarships — Karsen Cox and Anna Lock.

Toby Spotz Memorial Scholarship — Samantha Thompson.

Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship — Ethan West.

Williams Bay PTO Scholarships — Rosa Jimenez, Kacey Pietrowiak and Nick Schnobel.

Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Scholarships — Jesse Robison and Nick Schnobel.

Kim Mohan Memorial Scholarship — Elaine Robbins.

Sandlot Scholarship — Ethan West.

Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance Scholarship — Ev Duvall.

AAUW STEM Scholarship — Hannah Abram.

Environmental Education Foundation Scholarship — Hannah Abram and Zach Beinetti.

Williams Bay Lions Club Scholarships — Zach Beinetti, Grace Brown, Morgan Bronson, Henry Kwiatkowski, Liz Lothian, Dominic Robbins, Jesse Robison, Leeza Patterson, Nick Schnobel, Samantha Thompson, Kaeden Weberpal and Keileen Weberpal.

Williams Bay Lioness Club Scholarships — Nadia Nateghi, Kaeden Weberpal and Keileen Weberpal.

Walworth County Deputy Sheriff Scholarship — Rosa Jimenez.

Elks National Foundation Scholarship — Keileen Weberpal.

Williams Bay Women’s Civic League Scholarships — Grace Brown, Zach Beinetti, Nadia Nateghi and Leeza Patterson.

Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2372 Scholarship — Margaret Higgins.

Gerald Eaton Memorial VFW Scholarship — Henry Kwiatkowski.

Christine Randall Legacy of a Bulldog Scholarship — Citlali Carbajal.

Williams Bay Booster Club Scholarship — Keileen Weberpal.

Larry Crement Memorial Scholarship — Nick Schnobel.

Bud Breen Orange and Black Scholarship — Kaeden Weberpal.

Williams Bay Adam History Club Scholarship — Zach Beinetti.

Jean Morgan Citzenship Scholarship — Keileen Weberpal.

Williams Bay Fine Arts Booster Scholarships — Liz Lothian, Jesse Robison and Kaeden Weberpal.

Bill Perkins Memorial Music Scholarship — Samantha Thompson.

Phyllis Erickson Award — Grace Brown.

Edith Kellman Math/Science Scholarships — Rosa Jimenez, Henry Kwaitkowski and Nick Schnobel.

Jan Nawoj Perseverance and Academic Achievement Scholarship — Graham Oxley.

Williamson praised the generosity of school and community organizations, area businesses, beloved former employees, alumni and Williams Bay citizens for their “truly overwhelming” financial commitment and support in providing scholarships for Williams Bay High School graduates to further their education, noting it “demonstrates the strong bond the community holds with our school” and “also shows students the value of giving back with the intent to help others.”

