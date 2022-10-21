What do you do when it's windy and 70 degrees out on a nice fall day? Kitesurf of course! Check out this video of kitesurfers on Geneva Lake on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Enjoy!
Watch now: Fall kitesurfing on Geneva Lake
STEPHANIE JONES
