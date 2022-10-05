Walworth County Sheriff's Office confirms fatal motorcycle crash Oct. 3

A motorcyclist has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Oct. 3 in the Town of Sharon.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 5:46 p.m., Oct. 3 near the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road.
Police said a 21-year-old from Walworth was traveling west on Stateline Road towards Capron Road when she was involved in an accident with a motorcycle that was traveling east and driven by Jerome J. Epping, 67, of Salem.
Both the 21-year-old and Epping were transported to hospitals in Rockford, Illinois as a result of the accident.
Epping suffered life-threatening injuries and later died as a result of the accident, according to police.
The accident is being investigated by the Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Team.