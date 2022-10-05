 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walworth County Sheriff's Office confirms fatal motorcycle crash Oct. 3

A motorcyclist has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Oct. 3 in the Town of Sharon. 

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 5:46 p.m., Oct. 3 near the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road. 

Police said a 21-year-old from Walworth was traveling west on Stateline Road towards Capron Road when she was involved in an accident with a motorcycle that was traveling east and driven by Jerome J. Epping, 67, of Salem. 

Both the 21-year-old and Epping were transported to hospitals in Rockford, Illinois as a result of the accident. 

Epping suffered life-threatening injuries and later died as a result of the accident, according to police. 

The accident is being investigated by the Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Team.

Representatives from the Sharon Fire Department, Sharon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Walworth County medical examiner also responded to the scene of the accident. 

