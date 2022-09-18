Walworth County Public Work Department to host upcoming Clean Sweep events

Walworth County Public Works will host Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection events on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

During Clean Sweep events, residents and businesses can dispose of unwanted, unused or damaged hazardous waste.

The Clean Sweep program collects and disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Residents have three locations to choose from for household hazardous waste collection, as well as an option to recycle specific electronics on Oct. 8.

Businesses have a dedicated Business Clean Sweep on Oct. 7.

Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep

Items accepted during the household hazardous waste Clean Sweep event generally have product labels containing the words caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.

Examples of items accepted include furniture stripper, drain cleaner, antifreeze, brake cleaner and motor oil. Items should be in their original containers, if possible.

During the Oct. 8, collection event, Walworth County Public Works will also accept TVs, cell phones, computers, monitors, air conditioning units, dehumidifiers, and microwaves. Disposal fees apply of $35 each, cash only, for all TVs and $10 each for all monitors; all other electronics specified above are free.

Walworth County Public Works will not accept large appliances, or broken or disassembled items.

For complete lists of items that will be accepted during the household hazardous waste Clean Sweep events, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/342/Hazardous-Waste-Recycling .

The household hazardous waste Clean Sweep collections will be held:

Fri., Oct. 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the City of Whitewater Public Works Complex, 150 E. Starin Rd. Household hazardous waste collection only.

Fri., Oct. 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Town of Linn Garage, N611 Zenda Road. Household hazardous waste collection only.

Sat., Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Walworth County Public Works Department, W4097 County Hwy NN, Elkhorn. Household hazardous waste and electronics collection. Participants will drop off electronics first followed by hazardous waste—watch for signage to route you through the event.

Household Clean Sweep services are available to Walworth County household residents free of charge and pre-registration is not required.

Business Clean Sweep

Businesses will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste and electronics at the business Clean Sweep event from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 7.

This event is open to businesses, manufacturers, municipalities, schools, retail stores, and service providers that generate small amounts of hazardous waste and classify as a Very Small Quantity Generator according to DNR standards.

In general, any business that generates less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month may participate. Businesses and other institutions outside Walworth County are welcome to participate.

The business Clean Sweep event will accept products labeled caustic, acid, flammable, danger, warning or poison.

Examples include oil- and lead-based paints, pesticides and herbicides, cleaning chemicals, fertilizers, old fuel, antifreeze, motor oil, and fluorescent bulbs. Businesses must pre-register by Sept. 23.

A pre-registration form is available online, along with a complete list of acceptable items, at www.co.walworth.wi.us/342/Solid-Waste-Recycling. Businesses may also request forms by calling 262-741-3116 or via email, walcosw@co.walworth.wi.us.

Clean Sweep is funded in part by the Town of Darien Mallard Ridge Landfill Fund and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

All hazardous waste should be contained in the car trunk, pickup bed or trailer, with electronics placed in the front of the trunk for easy drop-off.