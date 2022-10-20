Villa Hortensia (1906-): 'Jewel in the Lake Geneva crown'

“Old houses are full with memories, and that’s why they resist to collapse.”—Mehmet Murat Ildan, contemporary Turkish playwright, novelist and thinker (1965-)

While I’ve only been with the Lake Geneva Regional News since February, hardly a day goes by that I’m not reminded of my myriad ties to the Lake Geneva area on various levels.

Whether it’s the vintage neon sign outside Lake Aire Restaurant, the sandy Geneva Lake beaches, the Andy Gump statue at Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park, or warm, nostalgic memories of childhood dining and shopping visits to department store chain Carson Pirie Scott’s Honey Bear Farm at scenic Powers Lake near Genoa City, I’m surprised sometimes at the many connections.

I was reminded of another familial connection to the Lake Geneva area on Oct. 11 while attending the Geneva Lake Museum’s historical presentation on the 116-year-old Villas Hortensia mansion at Pier 61 on Geneva Lake, W3415 Snake Rd. in the Town of Linn, formerly 61 N. Lake Shore Dr.

My great-grandfather, first generation German-American Emil Samp, was a self-employed journeyman painter who would spend his summers on ladders and scaffolding around Geneva Lake, painting and repainting the Lake Geneva area’s grand—and now historic—mansions.

Traveling to Lake Geneva from Milwaukee on Chicago & Northwestern Railway passenger trains, Great-Grandpa Samp would rent a room at Lake Geneva and receive mail from Great-Grandma Samp through general delivery at the local post office. Some of the older architectural gems in downtown Lake Geneva—the 1871 Hanna Block, the 1874 Hotel Claire and circa-1882 Holy Communion Episcopal Church—provide a connection between his Lake Geneva in the early decades of the 20th century and mine a century later in 2022.

A treasured box at my folk’s house in Racine is filled with Lake Geneva-postmarked letters and penny postcards mailed by Great-Grandpa Samp back home to Milwaukee to my Great-Grandma Amanda, a Prussian-born immigrant, and my Nana, then a youngster.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Great-Grandpa Samp might have, at some point, painted Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp’s enduring National Register-listed Black Point Estate, chewing gum magnate P.K. Wrigley’s sprawling mansion, residences on the Yerkes Observatory campus in Williams Bay, or the stucco-clad Mediterranean-styled Villa Hortensia mansion of famed Chicago meat packer Edward Swift.

‘Jewel in the Lake Geneva crown’

A sell-out capacity crowd of 100 was on hand at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in downtown Lake Geneva, for a PowerPoint presentation on the rich history of Villa Hortensia by Sonja Akright, proprietor of Lake Geneva-based historical research and presentation firm Old Time Eyes, LLC.

A question-and-answer session followed the presentation.

Calling Villa Hortensia the “Jewel in the Geneva Lake Crown,” Akright said the mansion and its 20-acre grounds are “rich in architecture and history,” noting the circa-1906 mansion, commissioned by Chicago meatpacker Edward Foster Smith and dubbed Villa Hortensia in honor of his wife, Hortense, “has remained steadfast on the north shore with its distinct beauty as a testament to the craftsmanship of the early 20th century.”

The Swift family began summering on Geneva Lake in 1902, renting “Negawni” on the south shore, among other local estates.

In 1906, Edward and Hortense Swift commissioned architect Howard Van Doren Shaw to build them a summer estate on Geneva Lake’s north shore in the Town of Linn, with Shaw collaborating with landscape architect Jens Jensen to blend the home’s interior spaces to flow into the landscape of the wooded site.

In addition to Villa Hortensia, Shaw also designed a number of other waterfront Geneva Lake mansions including Aloha Lodge, House in the Woods, Rehoboth and Alta Vista.

The famed Olmstead Brothers landscape architects created planting plans for Villa Hortensia, in addition to those for Yerkes Observatory and north shore estates including Wychwood, House in the Woods and Wadsworth Hall.

The Swift’s palatial summer house, named “Villa Hortensia” upon its completion, is vaguely Mediterranean style with Arts and Crafts details. A stucco mansion with a red clay tile roof, Akright noted Villa Hortensia offered grand lakefront terraces, handcrafted millwork and detailing, and expansive lawns. The driveway entrance of Villa Hortensia featured a covered entry porch with three arched doors supported by classical Doric columns, which covered three sets of glass French doors and arched transoms.

Facing the wooded approach to the mansion, Akright said, was a generously proportioned vaulted gallery which ran nearly the width of the house.

“Shaw spared no detail to attention while capturing the southern lake views and orienting each room to face the water,” Akright noted. “On the lake façade, three sets of glass French doors open to a raised terrace and the lawn beyond, which is hidden just beyond view of the shore path below.”

The estate was sold in November 1921 to Silas James Llewellyn, president of the Interstate Iron and Steel Co. and the Chicago Malleable Casting Co. Llewellyn renamed Villa Hortensia as Pen-Y-Bryn in honor of his Welsh homeland.

In 1929 the estate was sold to Chicagoan John J. “Jack” Lynch, described as “notoriously known to be engaged in the City of Chicago, in the business of printing and circulating racing and other information to bookmakers and gamblers” and reputed to be a professional gambler. Akright said Lynch was acting in collusion with Al Capone, the Chicago syndicate and was part of the “Gamblers War.”

The estate, which includes 500 feet of Geneva Lake frontage, was sold in 1945 to Davis and Ethel Shupe as the renamed Edgewood, and sold in 1948 to George F. Getz, Jr., brother-in-law of Philip K. Wrigley and an active board member of the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, serving as president from 1949-1957.

In 1971, Getz sold the estate to Thomas and Joan Geldermann, who sold Villa Hortensia in 1984 to Howard and Donna Hoeper of the Peck-Lynn Group, which sold the estate to in 1997 to Ralph and Sally MacDonald.

“Over the course of 116 years, this beautiful estate has been home to eight families, some small and some large, but they all seem to have enjoyed the time spent on this beautiful estate and Geneva Lake life,” Akright said, calling Villa Hortensia “the jewel in the Geneva Lake crown and my personal favorite estate on the lake.”

More than just a historical research project, Villa Hortensia is personal to Akright.

“I spent time at the estate between 1995 and 1997, when it was owned by the Peck-Lynn Group,” she said, noting a favorite spot of hers at Villa Hortensia was the “fully operational and abundantly stocked” Ice Cream Shoppe, a private collection of ice cream and soda fountain memorabilia.

“Although the estate is quite grand, it feels very comfortable, like home,” Akright said of “homey home” Villa Hortensia. “I never felt ‘lost’ or small while in the estate. It does not seem unreasonably large for a family of four or five ... I feel like it’s one of the last mostly-intact estates, with so many original features and buildings from when the home was built. It’s truly a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era. It has been a magnificent historical part of the Geneva Lake shore for 116 years.”

Rumors abound

With the sale of Villa Hortensia ongoing, the local rumor mill has been working overtime speculating about the property’s future, with some rumors speculating a tear-down and rebuild on the site, a fate of many storied old school Geneva Lake mansions over the decades.

During the question-and-answer session that followed Akright’s presentation, David Alan Desimone, site director for the Wisconsin Historical Society’s lakeside Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, referenced the rumors currently surrounding Villa Hortensia.

“I’ll bring up the elephant in the room,” Desimone said. “There’s been a lot of chatter around the community about this house potentially being demolished in the near future. Is there any information that you have on that, or any truth to that?”

Akright acknowledged she has heard rumors but said she had no knowledge regarding the future of Villa Hortensia.

“There’s nothing that I have,” she said. “I’ve heard the same rumors floating around town, but I can’t confirm or dissuade anything at this point.”

Despite the local rumors floating about, in a later interview Linn Town Chairman Jim Weiss said nothing has come before the town planning commission to date regarding Villa Hortensia.

“I know nothing,” Weiss said.

I kid Weiss about copping the Sergeant Hans Schultz “I know nothing, I see nothing, I hear nothing” plea, an increasingly arcane reference to the popular “Hogan’s Heroes” Nazi German prisoner-of-war camp sitcom that ran on CBS for 168 episodes from 1965-1971.

We share a laugh, Weiss noting the irony that his cell phone ringtone is set to the “Hogan’s Heroes” theme song music.

Later, the conversation turns more serious.

“I’ve heard things, but that’s all I can say,” Weiss said of the rumors surrounding the future of Villa Hortensia. “At the township we have received nothing regarding that property. Rumors happen around the area all the time. I don’t put any validity into rumors until I see something that is formally submitted to the township ... So far we see nothing. We have our agenda for our October plan commission meeting and there is nothing on it at this point in time ... It’s not on our agenda. We have not received anything formal, or even informal for discussion at the township level ... It’s a grand old estate. We’ll have to see what happens.”

We will. And all eyes will be on Villa Hortensia.