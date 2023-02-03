Officials from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motor vehicle crashing into a building located at W9004 U.S. Highway 14 about 4:47 a.m., Feb. 3, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The first arriving sheriff's deputy was advised of a large gasoline leak coming from a broken gas meter at the Whiskey Ranch Tavern.

The deputy noticed a vehicle in the interior of the building with the driver at the scene, who was later identified as Abel Espinoza, 19, of Clinton.

Police said Espinoza was uninjured as a result of the accident and told the deputy that he had fallen asleep while traveling southbound on State Highway 89 while approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and State Highway 11.

The Whiskey Ranch Tavern was empty during the time of the accident, but there were several residents in an apartment above the business. Police said the residents were not injured and were able to evacuate the building without incident.

Police said the accident remains under investigation, and the Whiskey Ranch Tavern has potential structural damage.

State Highway 89 was closed for several hours until officials from WE Energies were able to render the gas leak safe.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Darien Fire Department, Shared Paramedics, City of Delavan Police Department, Walworth County Public Works Department and WE Energies.

Owners of the Whiskey Ranch Tavern posted a message on the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page that stated:

"We are resilient. We are a tough family and we will get through this, and we will be smiling again and serving you soon, I promise," the Facebook message said. "Yes, we have an apartment upstairs and yes, our residents are our employees and they are safe at another family's home at this time. When we know more, we'll share... continue to keep all of us in your positive thoughts."