UW-Whitewater chancellor finalists named

MADISON —University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, a university with more than 11,000 students on two campuses that offer 60 majors, 21 master’s degree programs, one doctoral degree, and one education specialist degree.

A Special Regent Committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified by a 12-member Search and Screen Committee led by UW System Regent Vice President Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, chair, and Professor Lynn Gilbertson, Associate Professor and Department Chair in the College of Education and Professional Studies, vice chair.

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Lynn D. Akey Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning, Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, MN.

John D. Chenoweth Interim Chancellor, University of Wisconsin–Whitewater Whitewater, WI.

Corey A. King Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs, UW-Green Bay Green Bay, WI.

Paul D. Plotkowski Dean and Professor, Padnos College of Engineering and Computing, Grand Valley State University. Grand Rapids, MI.

Mrinal Mugdh Varma Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor, Auburn University at Montgomery Montgomery, AL.

Next month, the candidates will participate in separate campus public forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them.

After reviewing campus feedback, Rothman and the Special Regent Committee, comprised of Regents Bogost, Ashok Rai, Jill Underly, and Kyle Weatherly and chaired by Regent Vice President Bogost, will interview the finalists and recommend a single successful candidate to the Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

The person selected through this process will be UW-Whitewater’s 18th chancellor.