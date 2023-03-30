An incumbent board supervisor and a former three-term board supervisor are facing off in a contested race for the the supervisor No. 2 seat on the Geneva Town Board on the Tuesday, April 4 spring general election ballot.

Incumbent Larry K. Kulik and challenger Gene L. Decker are vying for a two-year board term.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to Kulik and Decker with candidate questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing the community.

Their responses follow below:

Kulik

Name: Larry K. Kulik (Inc.)

Age: 67

Occupation: Fire Inspector Lake Geneva Fire Department 20 hours a week.

Address: W3768 S. Shore Dr., South Shore Lake Como.

Community involvement: Lake Como Lake Committee since 1996; Town of Geneva Lake Committee since 2008 (recording secretary); Lake Geneva Fire Department, 2000-2012 and 2021-now; Currently serving as Supervisor #2 on the town board since December 2020.

Previous elected experience: Elected and served 2 years on the Town of Geneva board 2010-2012.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I want to represent my neighborhood on the board. Currently the board is comprised of two supervisors who reside in the Como Subdivision, one who lives in the Geneva National Subdivision, I live on the south side of town, and our Chairman who lives in the northern sector of the town. All areas of the town are properly being served on the board. It’s the best mix I’ve seen since Steve Kukla served on the board six years ago.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: A) Lake Como itself is my priority. When dredging will eventually be performed in parts of the lake, how will that project be paid? I would like to see a Lake District come back to take care of that. Only parcels that are in the actual watershed of Lake Como would fund the district.

B) Zoning/building inspection. I believe the town needs Village Powers. Our town is under county jurisdiction for zoning purposes, and they only have so many people to cover a huge county. I believe our taxpayers would be better served by having our own people. We currently contract our building inspector; it’s costing us more than having our own employee. It may be time to reconsider this.

Anything else you want to add: When I moved here in 1984 there were no more than 25 piers on the LCBPOA lakefront property (the north shore of beautiful Lake Como). Today there are 142. There are 30 municipalities in Walworth County. The Town of Geneva is ranked number 5 in assessed value behind 1) Town of Linn 2) City of Lake Geneva 3) Village of Fontana and 4) Town of Delavan. It’s time for us and all the municipalities to considered shared services. To consider combining governments at the local level. I believe this has stopped being a sleepy little town and we need to have our local government act like it. I retired from AT&T after 30 years in 2009, went back in 2012 and left for good in 2020.

Decker

Name: Gene L. Decker

Age: 76

Occupation: Retired since 2004 from Morton Salt — VP of Operations and Engineering.

Address: W4159 Hemlock Dr., Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Community involvement: Chair of Finance Committee, chair of Lakefront Committee, member of Pier Committee, Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association. Treasurer, Executive Committee member, Tree House Child and Family Center in Elkhorn. Food buyer/transporter for Lake Geneva Food Pantry.

Previous elected experience: Served three terms as supervisor, Town of Geneva, ending in 2017.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I have been off the board for six years but I keep up to date through meeting attendance. I have a list of six issues on subjects that never seem to get addressed, and I would like to redirect the board’s attention toward addressing a few of those issues.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: One issue is the town’s assessor. The newest assessor has been in place eight years and is not an improvement. Houses/businesses/structures have not been assessed for at least 12 years. Every re-assessment simply revalues the cost of land and ignores the house and any newer improvements! Recent sales information takes forever to be reflected in assessed values. I could go on and on! It’s time to interview potential assessors and select someone who is capable of a logical assessment.

The second issue would address replacing the Rosen Spillway with a structure that alleviates spring flooding, while retaining the water levels of Lake Como during the dry late summer months. This does not require massive funding!

Anything else you want to add: I believe that I would bring some much needed financial expertise to the current board. The current board nearly passed a 2023 budget that would have resulted in expenditures exceeding revenue by $800,000 (20% of the entire budget) if an error in our appraised value had not been identified and corrected.

