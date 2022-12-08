Tree-mendous new tradition; The World's Tallest Glass Tree comes to historic, world-renowned observatory

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall” ― Actor, comedian and motivational speaker Larry Wilde (1928-)

Well, in this case it’s 31 feet tall, 35-1/2 feet tall with the 4-1/2 foot tree-topping blown glass star if you’re the type that wants to get technical about it.

And don’t feel bad it you’re the technical type. You’ve got company. The folks at the Guinness Book of World Records want to get technical about it, too.

A jaw-dropping 35-1/2 feet is the size of the tree that Champaign, Ill. glass artisan Jason Mack is in the process of hand-crafting outside Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, a pound or two of extruded 2,200-degree molten recycled glass at a time as the tree’s steel frame rotates.

The glass extrusion process Mack is using to create the record-breaking World’s Tallest Glass Tree is similar to the process used to produce glass fiberoptic cable.

The World’s Tallest Glass Tree is a collaborative project of Mack and childhood friend and fellow Illinois State University graduate Rob Elliott, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who splits his time between residences in Williams Bay and Milwaukee.

Principal of Milwaukee-based Elliott Organization, Elliott serves as producer of The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, organizing and marketing the event and raising the funds to make the holiday artisan event a reality.

“We’ve had a steady flow of people coming in,” Elliott said of the opening weekend crowd. “As you can imagine, once they see the glass moving it’s quite mesmerizing and catches a lot of attention … It’s built by the community and it’s live action. It’s here for people to come and watch and witness each weekend as it grows. It brings people together. It’s all about community and educating and inspiring. It’s really awesome.”

After two years of crafting The World’s Tallest Glass Tree in Champaign, Elliott said the reopening of a revitalized Yerkes Observatory earlier this year made the historic Williams Bay facility a natural venue for the 2022 tree project.

“The tie with glass — the largest refracting telescope in the world, which is amazing, and the largest collection of glass tile slides of space and the cosmos,” Elliott said of the allure of moving the performance art event to new host site Yerkes, with also houses the world’s largest elevator. “And now we have The World’s Tallest Glass Tree here. They were willing to let us come and put this big tree here and who wouldn’t want to have it here? This is a magnificent space. And it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness that this place is now open again. A lot of people don’t know this place is accessible now. It’s good to get the word out there.”

Glass donations sought for making The World's Tallest Glass Tree A collaborative project with the regional community, donations of clear or green glass from the public to help grow The World’s Tallest Glass …

Walt Chadick, director of programs and external affairs for Yerkes Observatory, is pleased with how the artistic partnership with The Elliott Organization and Mack Glass has played out.

“When I saw Jason put some of the first stands of glass around it after planning it for a couple months and seeing the furnace fired up ... I just started crying because it’s really cool and it’s beautiful, and I know hard these guys worked and how hard out staff worked to make this happen,” Chadick said. “I stood there like a tourist, like a visitor, for an hour just mesmerized. The tree is really cool. It’s really neat to see something so incredible in front of the holy grail of American astronomy.”

Elliott said he enjoys seeing visitors “being actively inspired “ as they watch Mack working the liquid hot glass around a pine-shaped conical metal frame as he builds The World’s Tallest Glass Tree from his aerial lift perch, applying the 2,200-degree molten glass from the end of his gathering iron, drawn a pound or two at a time from Mack’s self-built and custom-fabricated mobile furnace, the largest of its type in the world.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mack said, calling himself “a glass nerd” with a deep respect for the central role that glass has played in the history of Yerkes Observatory. “It’s extremely exciting to be here at Yerkes. It’s a really cool connection. We’re wrapping a lot of hot liquid glass with the tree. There’s a lot of cool ties, a lot of really cool connections, that really make it make sense. It seems like the perfect home for The World’s Largest Glass Tree.”

For the onlooker, the process of building the glass tree on the rotating steel tree frame is a fascinating process to watch.

“A lot of people come to the site expecting to see a glass tree already created,” Mack said. “Then they realize that this is a whole process that they get to view as I’m adding the hot glass to the tree. It’s really exciting to see people’s eyes grow wide as they see that we’re actually building it in front of them. It’s not a pre-made thing we assemble on-site. It really is a type of performance art building the tree.”

Among those watching the artistry in motion on Saturday was Williams Bay resident Kathy Utash.

“I’ve been so excited since I heard about it,” Utash said. “I had to see it. I love glass-blowing. It amazes me. It’s exciting to see something happening at Yerkes Observatory, bringing it back to life. I cried when they closed it. It’s good, exciting, to see it reopened.”

Fielding questions from the gathered crowd on Saturday was gregarious equipment handler Andy Hopper, of Champaign.

“It’s a great project,” Hopper said. “Being that we use 100% recycled glass, it’s kinda good for the environment, kinda good for the world, so that’s my favorite part about it. I got involved because Jason said, ‘How do you feel about lifting a furnace in the air,’ and I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ When he started it in 2020, it was during COVID, when guidelines were so tight and you couldn’t go anywhere, so it was a nice outdoor event for the community and it’s turned into a thing that we like doing. It’s a lot of fun.”

Hopper said the glass application process is most dramatic after dark.

“At night it’s very cool,” he noted. “You come out at night and you can actually see the glass stay illuminated for a couple turns. You can see the orange-ness of it. It’s very bright. Night is when the show looks the coolest and the most beautiful in my opinion.”

Art in motion

Mack, 39, started blowing glass in high school when he was 17, taking his first class alongside his mom.

“I do a lot of steel fabrication and glass blowing,” Mack noted. “About 10 years ago I got this idea to build a glass forest using all recycled glass, so the community grows the glass forest by donating their clear, green and brown glass. It’s this massive scale project that requires a lot of relationships and resources. Building a tree was kind of a proof-of-concept—take a bite-size piece of that larger project and gain traction for the concept of a recycled glass forest. I figured if I’m gonna build one tree, why not a Christmas tree, and if you’re gonna make a glass Christmas tree, why not make it the world’s tallest.”

Mack beat the Guinness world record mark for tallest glass tree in 2020, added a tree-topping star to beat his own world’s record in 2021, and is adding a still larger star in 2022 with a goal of breaking his own Guinness world record yet again.

The glass forest, for now, remains a concept.

“We keep talking about it, working on building all the resources and relationships to make it happen,” Mack said. “It’s a work in progress. We don’t know where it’s gonna be or when we’re gonna start building it. We’re hoping next year we may have an announcement.”

In mid-January, the tree at Yerkes will be dismantled.

“We’ll put on thick leather gloves on, pull all the glass off and put it into totes, take it back to my studio and then use all those strands of glass to make new artwork,” Mack said. “You can fuse the strands together to make architectural panels. You can also re-melt it and make it into anything you want.”

Mack, who has created glass pickle ornaments out of his past two World’s Tallest Glass Trees, will hide a pickle ornament inside this year’s tree. The first person who finds the pickle ornament between the tree-topping on Dec. 18 and when the tree comes down on Jan. 15 and posts a picture of it to the World’s Tallest Glass Tree Instagram page and tags “The World’s Tallest Glass Tree” will receive the pickle ornament.

Two weekends remain

For those who missed the art spectacle of The World’s Tallest Glass Tree at Yerkes last weekend, Dec. 2-4, fear not. Creation of the tree will take place over two additional holiday weekends, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, from 4-8 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

At sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, the tree will be topped with a giant 4-1/2 foot tall blown glass star, completing the installation.

By the time the tree is completed and topped with its star, Mack will have applied an estimated 3,000 pounds of molten recycled glass to complete the performance art project at the rate of some 300 pounds a day.

A collaborative project with the regional community, donations of clear or green glass from the public to help grow The World’s Tallest Glass Tree are being taken at three locations across southeastern Wisconsin. Donation drop-off bins are located in downtown Williams Bay on Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67) between Elkhorn Road and Walworth Avenue, adjacent to South Shore Custom Homes and across the street from Privato Pizza Bistro; Strategic Materials, 1849 Hobbs Dr., Delavan; and House of Harley-Davidson, 6221 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee.

In conjunction with creation of The World’s Tallest Glass Tree, an adjacent Winter Maker’s Market is located in an expansive heated tent on the historic 48-acre Yerkes campus, offering a variety of handmade wares and fine art by local artists and craftspeople, as well as refreshments by local vendors.

Mack Glass will be selling custom handmade items crafted from glass recycled from Mack’s record-making and -breaking 2020 and 2021 Guinness Book of World Records trees, including Christmas ornaments, miniature glass trees, necklaces and cheese trays.

Special guest Rae Ripple, of Netflix’ “Metal Shop Masters” and a renowned sculptor, will collaborate with the Mack Glass team to create custom handblown glass and steel art pieces.

A food truck will be on site selling tacos and multiple warming fire pits are scattered around the festival area, as are multiple seating areas.

In addition, Yerkes Observatory will be conducting its “Space and Spaces” tours inside the historic observatory at set times, focusing on the observatory’s extensive multi million dollar restoration, historic architecture, and the many astronomy stories of Yerkes. Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the world’s largest refracting telescope. For ticket prices, tour times and to make reservations, visit yerkesobservatory.org.

Giving back to the area community over the course of the three weekend festival, funds will be raised for a different charity or nonprofit each day of the nine-day event.

Learn more

Presented free to the public by Mack Glass and The Elliott Organization, The World’s Tallest Glass Tree will be crafted at Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay on Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, from 4-8 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking is located offsite at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St., with round-trip continuous trolley shuttle service between the high school and historic Yerkes, which dates back to 1897 and revered as “the birthplace of modern astrophysics.”